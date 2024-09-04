Martin Setchell.

An international concert organist will be performing for the Waikanae Music Society next month.

Martin Setchell, who has had a long career as a concert organist, taught at Canterbury University before becoming a freelance performer, conductor, writer, editor, and speaker, and now he is the organist of the Christchurch Town Hall.

The concert will take place at the Waikanae Memorial Hall, where Setchell will be showcasing his talent on a Johannus Vivaldi 370 digital organ, which has advanced technology that allows it to reproduce the sounds of traditional pipe organs.

The programme for the concert will include traditional works by Bach, such as the Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue in C, as well as Handel’s Organ Concerto in F.

Setchell will also perform later works by French composers Guilmant and Fauré, along with a variety of light-hearted music from opera, film, and other sources.