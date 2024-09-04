Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

Martin Setchell to perform at Waikanae Music Society concert

Kapiti News
Quick Read
Martin Setchell.

Martin Setchell.

An international concert organist will be performing for the Waikanae Music Society next month.

Martin Setchell, who has had a long career as a concert organist, taught at Canterbury University before becoming a freelance performer, conductor, writer, editor, and speaker, and now he is the organist of the Christchurch Town Hall.

The concert will take place at the Waikanae Memorial Hall, where Setchell will be showcasing his talent on a Johannus Vivaldi 370 digital organ, which has advanced technology that allows it to reproduce the sounds of traditional pipe organs.

The programme for the concert will include traditional works by Bach, such as the Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue in C, as well as Handel’s Organ Concerto in F.

Setchell will also perform later works by French composers Guilmant and Fauré, along with a variety of light-hearted music from opera, film, and other sources.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For more information, call 022 345 5316 or go to www.waikanaemusic.org.nz

The details

What: Martin Setchell’s performance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When: Sunday, September 15, 2.30pm

Where: Waikanae Memorial Hall

Tickets: Available from Waikanae New World or Moby Dickens Books in Paraparaumu Beach. Door sales will also be available.




Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News