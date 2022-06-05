Libby Hakaraia.

Māori storyteller, filmmaker, producer and director Libby Hakaraia is being honoured for her work in the film and media industries in this year's Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours.

Libby, who is the founder of Māoriland Film Festival, said she was surprised to be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, with the honour coming at an especially busy time.

"I still don't know who nominated me so it came out of the blue, right in the middle of a really busy period of film production and film and Matariki festival planning at Māoriland so it felt like someone was noticing the work we've been doing," Libby said.

"I started in the broadcasting industry when I was 17, so I have over 30 years of programme-making in radio, TV and film that is being recognised - especially in Māori storytelling.

"A lot has changed since I came into the industry, but there are still so many barriers for Māori to share their stories the way we want to.

"It requires constant advocacy and energy to get our work out there, however, I remain really passionate because I see the results, especially with young people.

"I am proud to be continuing the contribution that those who mentored me made."

After working in broadcasting and media for more than 30 years, Libby has spent the last nine years at Māoriland Hub.

First launching the Māoriland Film Festival in 2014, the festival has grown to become the largest indigenous film festival in the southern hemisphere.

In 2016, the Māoriland Charitable Trust began operating the Māoriland Hub, creating a multi-purpose cinema and arts space in Ōtaki with Libby being the executive director of the hub.

"I do have mixed feelings about any awards really, especially because at Māoriland we are a whānau team who've worked really hard to build a film and creative hub over the past nine years.

"I'm most proud of helping to change the status quo for Māori storytellers whether they are filmmakers, digital artists, animators or artists."

Continuing to grow its activities to develop and produce indigenous stories on screen, Libby has been involved in developing several initiatives through the trust to help young indigenous filmmakers.

Initiatives for rangatahi such as T Uru Maire through the E Tū Whānau Rangatahi Film Challenge and M.A.T.C.H workshops have given Māori youth access to tools and skills to create stories and connect with indigenous storytellers internationally.

Libby is also the producer of NATIVE Slam, a 72-hour filmmaking challenge run in the lead up to the Māoriland Film Festival involving a Māori filmmaker partnering with two international indigenous filmmakers to create a short film without a budget.

Since 2016, 39 short films have been produced and screened at film festivals internationally.

She has also screened her own short films at international festivals and was also the producer of the New Zealand film Cousins.

"Being able to do this in my community and amongst my hapū in Ōtaki is thus far, my biggest achievement.

"But watch this space there are even bigger plans under way."