Kāpiti Coast District Council wants to know the community’s views before the 2025 local body elections. Photo / David Haxton

Should there be a Māori ward for Kāpiti Coast? Yes? No?

Kāpiti Coast District Council wants to know the community’s views before the 2025 local body elections.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow said in 2020 the council, guided by mana whenua, resolved not to establish a Māori ward, but committed to reconsider the question this triennium.

“Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti is a warm and productive partnership with our three local iwi.

“It’s been in place since 1994, which we understand makes it one of the longest-standing partnerships in the country between local government and mana whenua.

“Establishing a Māori ward would not affect our partnership or how it operates but adds a further dimension.

“It’s important that we hear from mana whenua and the wider community ahead of making a decision on whether to make this change to our representation arrangements.”

If councillors want to have a Māori ward in the 2025 local election, they must make a resolution by November 23.

A decision to proceed would trigger a representation review next year.

A representation review would look into all aspects of the district’s electoral arrangements, not just the Māori ward.

“This would involve formal consultation with our community next year.”

The Electoral Act 2001 sets out a population-based formula that would allow for one Māori ward in Kāpiti.

Establishing a Māori ward has few direct or ongoing costs, Holborow said.

“Councillors’ pay comes from a ‘pool’ set by the Remuneration Authority which we decide how to distribute between the elected members.”

By law, a representation review must be held every six years. If the council decides to go ahead with establishing a Māori ward, it will bring forward the next representation review, which was scheduled for 2027, rather than incurring additional costs, Holborow said.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, anyone (Māori or non-Māori) may stand for a Māori ward but only those on the Māori electoral roll may nominate or vote for the candidate.

“The establishment of a Māori ward would be particularly relevant for those who are on or planning to join the Māori electoral roll. If we establish a Māori ward, those on the Māori roll would only be able to vote for Māori ward candidates rather than candidates standing for general wards. But they can still vote for district-wide councillors, the mayor, their local community board members, and regional councillors.”

She said everyone was invited to have their say, and emphasised the feedback was not binding, nor was it a vote, but it would inform the council’s decision about whether to move ahead on establishing a Māori ward.

Have your say online by Friday, October 13, 5pm, at haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/MaoriWard.

Alternatively, fill out the form you can download from the “have your say” webpage or pick up from council service centres or libraries, then drop it at any of council’s service centres or libraries or post it to: Māori ward feedback, Kāpiti Coast District Council, 175 Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu 5032, or email to democracy.services@kapiticoast.govt.nz



