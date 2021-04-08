Man arrested after multiple car crash in Paraparaumu Beach

Police carry out inquiries in Maclean St after a motorist crashed into vehicles. Photo / Supplied

It was a miracle no one was injured after an out-of-control motorist ploughed into multiple cars in Paraparaumu Beach, a shopkeeper said.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with driving in a dangerous manner, excess breath alcohol, and assaulting police.

"In relation to the last charge, the driver allegedly became confrontational prior to arrest and grabbed one of the attending officers," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police would like to thank members of the public and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand officer for their assistance."

The drama unfolded at about 4.35pm yesterday in Maclean St.

"I heard a bang which was when he hit a car outside the petrol station," the shopkeeper said.

"And then saw him veer across the road where he hit a parked car outside Voyle and Co, which then pushed that car into the car behind it, and then he drove into the car behind that, and then veered across the road and finished outside the butcher's shop.

"So he's written off five cars including his one. It was unbelievable. I can't believe no one got injured.

"It was 90 to 100 metres that he's covered in distance and no one got injured.

"Heaps of us went out. I went to see if anyone was in a couple of the parked cars.

"And a couple of people went to see the guy, basically he was trying to get away, so I got the car keys and then ran down the other end of the street to stop people coming in.

"Everyone was shaken up - there was no question about that."

The man was due to appear in Porirua District Court on Tuesday.