Outside the Kāpiti Boating Club, from left, club commodore John Smith, club manager Hannah Spicer and vice commodore Steve Mackfall. Photo / David Haxton

Outside the Kāpiti Boating Club, from left, club commodore John Smith, club manager Hannah Spicer and vice commodore Steve Mackfall. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Boating Club has been undergoing an extensive maintenance upgrade during a time of fresh energy and optimism.

The inside has had a major makeover with a colour refresh, new carpet and flooring, new furniture and a kitchen revamp.

Outside there’s a new roof, lots of painting under way, and plans are afoot to rebuild the seaward side including replacing monolithic cladding with weatherboard as well as extending decking, which has commanding sea views, by about a metre.

The club was in the process of getting funding to carry out the seaward side work completed, all going well, sometime next year.

Plans for the seaward size upgrade were with an architect and engineer before being submitted to the Kāpiti Coast District Council.