Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

Major upgrade part of Kāpiti Boating Club makeover

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
Outside the Kāpiti Boating Club, from left, club commodore John Smith, club manager Hannah Spicer and vice commodore Steve Mackfall. Photo / David Haxton

Outside the Kāpiti Boating Club, from left, club commodore John Smith, club manager Hannah Spicer and vice commodore Steve Mackfall. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Boating Club has been undergoing an extensive maintenance upgrade during a time of fresh energy and optimism.

The inside has had a major makeover with a colour refresh, new carpet and flooring, new furniture and a kitchen revamp.

Outside there’s a new roof, lots of painting under way, and plans are afoot to rebuild the seaward side including replacing monolithic cladding with weatherboard as well as extending decking, which has commanding sea views, by about a metre.

The club was in the process of getting funding to carry out the seaward side work completed, all going well, sometime next year.

Plans for the seaward size upgrade were with an architect and engineer before being submitted to the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will then get prices from various people,” club vice commodore Steve Mackfall said.

“It has to be the right people to do it because we want it done quickly so that it doesn’t interfere with our cash flow too much.

“Upgrading the seaward side will cost a lot of money and we’re working on how we’re going to fund it.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Funding for the maintenance upgrade had come via club funds, donations, and grants from the New Zealand Community Trust, Pelorus Trust, Pub Charity, and the Lion Foundation.

The seaward side of the Kāpiti Boating Club needs to be renovated. Photo / David Haxton
The seaward side of the Kāpiti Boating Club needs to be renovated. Photo / David Haxton

Club commodore John Smith said the renovations had come at a time when membership had grown significantly over the last three years.

“We’ve got just under 600 members and the club has changed a bit.

“It’s becoming more family-friendly and we’re revitalising events like our fishing competitions.

“We’ve had two women’s fishing competitions, which have become feature events, and they’ve raised $32,000 for the Women’s Refuge.

“We’ve also become more engaged in the community and have raised money for young sportspeople, and worked with other community groups such as the Cancer Foundation and Mary Potter Hospice.”

Smith felt the club was now a “focal spot on the Kāpiti Coast” with a wide range of events held.

“We’ve always got events on for members.”

Some of the recent events included drag bingo, burger night, karaoke night, cooking class, members draw, history insight and an Elvis appearance.

Kids eating for free on a Friday, accompanied by an adult, had been a big hit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You’re getting children coming down here, with their parents, and they’re loving it.

“It’s those fond memories that you build.”

Mackfall said the club, which it’s outdoor flow, especially during summertime was “absolutely wonderful”.

Hall hire was also booked well in advance for various events including weddings.

“We’ve had a look at the way other clubs are operating and we think we’ve got our model pretty good,” Smith said.

“It’s a good place to be.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News