Major building work at Ocean Road Community Centre

Roy Opie at the Ocean Road Community Centre. Photo / David Haxton

Extensive alterations are well underway at the popular Ocean Road Community Centre, in Paraparaumu Beach, to make it a lot more user-friendly.

A key focus of the project is a new and wider main entrance.

Currently the main entrance is a small door on the Ocean Rd side, not ideal especially for people with disabilities, which leads into a tiny room and then the main hall.

The new main entrance will be towards the western side and feature large automatic opening doors, an office and a disability toilet.

A large canopy will be attached to the new entrance protecting people from wet weather and offering the opportunity to unload vehicles and so on.

A board/meeting room will be connected to the other side of the canopy offering another meeting space for the community.

And around to the northern side an extension will enable a small protected outside space where people can sit.

Major alteration work at the Ocean Road Community Centre. Photo / David Haxton

Spearheading the project is builder Roy Opie who said it would be his last voluntary community project.

"I said I would do this six years ago, and now I'm 74, and starting to regret it," he jokingly said about the taxing workload which is seeing him work six days a week.

Roy said the project was a major undertaking and hoped there might be some skilled people, with building industry knowledge, to give him a helping hand on a voluntary basis.

"It would be a great help to have some skilled labour. They must be able to use a skill saw and a mitre saw.

"I have taken on more than I can handle."

But the end result, and what it will add to the centre and community, is spurring him on.

And anyone who knows Roy, the project will be completed, and no stone left unturned.

"It will be good."

The main reason behind the project was to have a better entrance for people with disabilities.

"I remember the discussions that the entrance was unacceptable for people in a wheelchair who wanted to get in.

"And we needed something to support the canopy so that's why we're creating a board room which will be able to fit about 15 to 20 people.

"We think there's a big demand for that in the area."

A huge fundraising effort is paying for the project which is costing about half a million dollars.

"We got $150,000 from the Lotteries Commission and a lot of sponsorship from people, businesses and charities who are highlighted on boards in front of the centre."

If anyone was interested in helping Roy they could give him a call on 027 248 0147.