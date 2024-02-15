Construction of a new Paraparaumu Beach skatepark is expected to start next month. Photo / David Haxton

Construction of the refreshed skatepark and installation of the new amenity block at Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach, will begin next month, following 18 months of engagement, design, and planning

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s general manager of infrastructure Sean Mallon said the Paraparaumu-based park will be a busy site between March and May, with several contractors working on the two parts of the project.

“First off the block is the demolition of the old skatepark. This is planned to begin during March and is expected to take several weeks. Construction of the new skatepark will take four months and is due to be open in time for next summer. In late March, two trees will be removed to make way for the new amenity block. The old toilets will be demolished and foundations for the new block will be built before the prefabricated block is delivered in late April. All going well, it’ll be open in late May.”

Temporary toilets will be installed nearby in the park during this time.

The new Exeloo amenity block includes 10 toilets (of which five are within accessible change rooms), and an outdoor shower.

The council’s public arts panel received four submissions for artwork to feature on the new amenity block.

The council’s acting general manager of place and space Sonja Williams said the winning submission is colourful and fun.

“While we don’t want to spoil the big reveal, the arts panel is confident park users will enjoy spotting well-known Kāpiti landmarks and other details in the uplifting, vibrant design which will adorn the ends of the amenity block.”

“Thank you to everyone who shared their ideas and insights which have contributed to this exciting next phase in the development of Maclean Park,” added Mallon.

These projects are part of delivering the Maclean Park development plan which aims to create a destination park offering a wide variety of play for all ages and abilities.

Read more about the development plan at kapiticoast.govt.nz/macleanpark



