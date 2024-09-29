“This is my first-time playing Masters hockey, but something I’ve always aspired to do.

“I’ve played in the Kāpiti 1 women’s team for years, and there have always been international players in our club showcasing that Masters pathway and what’s possible among the craziness of life, juggling a job, having a young family and all while training and travelling for hockey.

“I’m at an age now where for many women the focus is family first and doing your best to be a good mum, which is what I aim for too, but often that leads to a drift away from playing team sport.

“The thought of me playing competitive hockey, let alone at an international level, does seem bonkers sometimes.”

At the club prize giving Lawlor was awarded the Most Valuable Player for the Kāpiti 1 women’s team, and also won the Spellacey Trophy for the club’s Senior Women’s Most Valuable Player.

Lucy Lawlor in action. Photo / Paula Attrill

“I have a 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter and they really are my biggest motivations, as cliche as that is. I want to show my children what chasing your dreams looks like, that we can do cool things and achieve great things, even as we get older, and I want to make them proud.”

Lawlor has been fundraising to cover the cost of the self-funded trip - the total, including flights, accommodation, tournament fees, uniform, gear and attending training camps throughout the year, has been close to $10,000.

“I’ve had some generous businesses support me - namely Resolute Construction, First Principles Constructors, Natures Elements Landscaping, Kindred.Co Accounting, Emma Monaghan Photography, The Roastery and C&C Plumbing and Gas Ltd. I’m also extremely grateful to have received a Waikanae Community Board grant.

“The support from friends, family, businesses and the community board has been humbling. It’s amazing to have so many good people get behind a local lady in a little team with a big dream.”

Lawlor is one of four Kāpiti Coast Hockey Club members selected to play for New Zealand this year, including Vijay Soma (men’s 40), Gail Donaldson (women’s 55s), Richard Calkin (men’s 60s) and Di Jordan (women’s 65s). Also joining them is Paraparaumu-based Hannah Richardson (women’s 35s), who plays for Karori Hockey Club.



