Louis Sergeant makes 45 different flavours of macaroons. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Hailing from Calais in France, esteemed pastry chef Louis Sergeant has gained a large following in the Wellington region for his macaroons, developing 45 decadent flavours.

After humble beginnings at market stalls around the city, Louis has moved north, opening a food truck in Porirua and two stores in Kāpiti.

Settling into life on the coast, Louis now lives around the corner from the factory shop on Rimu Rd where he produces edible works of art using traditional French techniques and French-imported ingredients, infusing happiness into each treat.

"I always like it when you give a nice patisserie cake to someone, you get a smile in return - you bring happiness into the world," Louis said.

Baking since the age of 16, Louis worked in top establishments around Europe, from France to Switzerland and Germany before coming to New Zealand 14 years ago.

"I started cooking with my mum and my grandad because in France it's not good to invite guests in without being hospitable.

"When we invite guests over we always try to make something beautiful - starters, main and dessert."

While 14 years in New Zealand has done little to lessen his strong French accent, Louis has become one of New Zealand's most renowned pastry chefs after stints at Wellington's Hippopotamus Restaurant and running his own self-titled establishments.

Despite creating delicious treats which were devoured enthusiastically by customers, when Louis and his business partner tried to grow the business they were hit by earthquakes, and money issues forced them to close the store.



Louis had to tell 20 employees that they were shutting up shop, with only four days' notice.

Louis Sergeant uses traditional techniques and imports French ingredients to make his delicate patisserie cakes in Paraparaumu. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Starting again under the name Croissants & Co, Louis is once again running a French-inspired patisserie bringing authentic flavours, not just a French flag.

"In French patisseries, it's like fashion, we like to combine colours and flavours to produce the whole package - with a nice box and a nice cake inside."

Louis said it's about the whole experience, just like when you go shopping.

"When I go overseas I do a lot of shopping and it's always a good feeling when you come away with nice bags full of clothes, treating yourself. That's what French patisserie is about - you get a nice cake in a nice box and you're bringing a little bit of happiness into this world."

When asked what his favourite patisserie item was, Louis said it's too hard to choose.

"When you're a foodie it's very hard to say what your favourite dish is, it's like choosing your favourite movie. I would have to say it's probably macaroons because there are so many different flavours and colours."

Macaroons are the perfect treat because not only are there many different flavours to choose from, they are small enough to not feel too guilty eating them. With 45 different flavours to choose from, Louis rotates the flavours depending on demand.

"At the moment we offer 12 flavours but in my book, we have around 45 different flavours."

Currently working on mojito and champagne flavours, Louis hopes to offer a summer box full of cocktail flavours.

"I think this will be very popular, especially for Christmas gifts."

While the cocktail box is bound to be a success, he said there are plenty of flavours that haven't worked and he is always working out how to keep authentic French flavours while adapting to the New Zealand palate.

"I always try to bring the quality and flavours of France instead of just putting a French flag on the building and saying 'hey we're French'," Louis said.

"But you do need to adapt to the palate of each country. For example, here in New Zealand, you have sweet butter chicken - in India, it's not sweet. We also have to keep evolving as your palate constantly changes over time."

Making patisserie items is a longer, more technical process than normal baking. The delicate cakes are baked, before being placed in a blast chiller and snap-frozen in order to be glazed.

"We take them from 10 degrees to minus 40 degrees in eight minutes. This means there's no water, no germs.

"When the cake is very cold we pour the glaze which gives you a nice gloss on top. Each day we get them out, glaze them and decorate them."

Many of the cakes are inspired by fashion, such as the soft pink three-tiered Marie Antoinette cake, pictured, which is a long-time favourite.

The patisserie items are also made locally after previously being made at a commercial kitchen in Shelly Bay on the Miramar Peninsula of Wellington.

After driving from Shelly Bay up to Raumati every day, Louis acquired a commercial kitchen on Rimu Rd a year ago, making the business a truly local operation.

All patisserie items are now made onsite and shared between the two Kāpiti sites, the Porirua food truck and market stalls and are available via home delivery.

This story was first published in the Celebrating Kāpiti 2022 spring/summer magazine.