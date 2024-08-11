Advertisement
Lotto: Kāpiti Coast MyLotto player’s numbers line up in Second Division

Ilona Hanne
By
2 mins to read
The player is one of the 36 players nationally who won in Lotto's Second Division draw last night. Photo / Alex Burton

A Kāpiti Coast MyLotto player is $16,690 better off this morning after striking it lucky with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.

The player is one of the 36 players nationally who won the Second Division prize money in the Saturday night draw.

Players from Wellington also made up some of the 36, with ticket-holders from New World Miramar, New World Newtown, Gorgeous Goose Cakes & Lotto, Pak’nSave Lower Hutt also winning Second Division prizes, along with two MyLotto tickets bought by Wellington-based players.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,572.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square BK’s in Auckland, Ōamaru New World in Ōamaru, and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Also in Saturday’s draw, a single ticket won Powerball’s $44 million jackpot, the biggest single winner in New Zealand Lotto history.

The ticket, bought by an Auckland MyLotto player, comes with a total prize amount of $44,066,667. A Lotto spokesperson said they had not yet heard from the lucky winner as of Sunday morning. Another 14 players who did not have the Powerball number each collected $66,667.

Last night’s numbers were 24, 17, 25, 30, 6 and 3. The bonus ball was 36, and the Powerball was 1.

