Arbor Day planting in Pharazyn Reserve, Waikanae Beach.

The annual Arbor Day planting in Waikanae Beach’s Pharazyn Reserve earlier this month was another success.

Planting was managed by Kāpiti Coast District Council environment and ecological services team leader Andy McKay and his team, including Kava Kata and Aiden Mitchell, who were ably supported by councillor Jocelyn Prvanov, Pharazyn Reserve Focus Group’s Michelle Lewis and John Vickerman, and others.

Once again, the generous involvement of young planters from both Waikanae School and Kapakapanui School resulted in the planting of 1500 plants including harakeke, kānuka, akeake, tī kōuka and ngaio, adding to the legacy of former young planters and volunteers.

“Students loved this opportunity to give back to our environment, get their hands dirty and learn how to plant trees,” Waikanae School Year 5 and 6 teacher Annabel Ross said.

“Andy was great, a clear communicator. It was fantastic to see him supported by so many council workers. The only change I’d like to see for next year, as we would love to come back, is for more plants. Our students are keen to put them to use.”

Rose Graham, from Kapakapanui School, said: “I came with a group of Year 5/6 students and their Year 2 buddies. Everything was beautifully organised for us with a pre-planting chat and dangers to be aware of. With the holes already dug, it made the job very easy for the children. I heard lots of comments as I wandered around such as ‘heel them in’, ‘fill the hole a little’, ‘that’s a flax, it doesn’t need a shield’.

“The children were very pleased with their achievement and to top it off they were given a piece of fruit to take back to school – most got eaten before they left.”