Scene of a house fire in Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu. Photo / Paraparaumu Fire Brigade

A Paraparaumu house fire in the early hours of today is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency was notified of the fire in Kāpiti Rd at 1.11am.

Paraparaumu Fire Brigade station officer Richard Swarbrick said the back half of the building was fully involved in flames when the first appliance arrived.

The fire had been burning for a while and a whole back wall had collapsed which in turn jeopardised the roofing.

Another issue facing firefighters included parts of the flooring missing.

"It was extremely dangerous sending crew in there," Swarbrick said.

With nearby buildings protected, a direct attack on the fire was initiated including checking to make sure no one was inside.

"The initial report from some bystanders was they thought someone was inside because they could hear voices.

"On investigation it was found there was nobody inside, thank goodness."

The callout involved two Paraparaumu fire trucks and a support vehicle, two fire trucks from Waikanae and an aerial platform from Wellington City to help remove the roofing iron and extinguish the fire completely.

"The last appliance left at about 6.50pm."

Swarbrick said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

"We had a fire investigator there and police were notified and will be doing their own investigation as well."

The house was one of nine that are being demolished to make way for a 78-townhouse development on 10,000sq m of land.

The site is expected to be cleared by the end of the month.