Home / Kapiti News

Lots happening at Predator Free Waikanae Open Day

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Some of the rat traps Waikanae people will have.

Waikanae locals passionate about conservation and eager to take action for a predator-free community are invited to the Predator Free Waikanae Open Day.

This event promises a day of community connection, hands-on demonstrations, and even a bit of friendly competition - all in the spirit of making Waikanae a safer haven for our native flora and fauna.

Organised by Predator Free Waikanae in partnership with the Waikanae Lions Club, the open day will mark the start of an ambitious campaign to distribute 100 free rat traps (for Waikanae residents only), with a longer-term goal of deploying 1000 traps across Waikanae over the next three years.

By participating, residents can directly contribute to protecting local wildlife and support a larger mission of sustainability and conservation.

What to expect at the open day:

Trap demonstrations and expert tips: Whether you’re a seasoned trapper or new to predator control, there’s something for everyone. Experts will be on hand to provide advice, showcase the latest in automated traps, and demonstrate techniques to maximize effectiveness.

Rat-catching competition: Join the Rat Pack and compete for exciting prizes in a new rat-catching contest In collaboration with Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, this friendly competition invites participants to make a tangible impact on local conservation efforts while enjoying some fun rivalry.

Street ambassador programme: Want to do even more? Learn how to become a street ambassador. Ambassadors play a key role by distributing traps in their neighbourhoods and offering support to neighbours who may not be comfortable handling traps themselves. This initiative fosters a supportive community network working together toward a predator-free Waikanae.

There will also be a barbecue and plenty of opportunities to connect with like-minded locals.

This initiative is supported by the Waikanae Community Board, Menz Shed Kāpiti, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, Forest & Bird Kāpiti, Kāpiti Coast District Council, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The Details

What: Predator Free Waikanae Open Day

When: Saturday, November 23 from 9am to 1pm

Where: Kapakapanui School

More info: email predatorfreewaikanae@gmail.com

