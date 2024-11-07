Some of the rat traps Waikanae people will have.

Some of the rat traps Waikanae people will have.

Waikanae locals passionate about conservation and eager to take action for a predator-free community are invited to the Predator Free Waikanae Open Day.

This event promises a day of community connection, hands-on demonstrations, and even a bit of friendly competition - all in the spirit of making Waikanae a safer haven for our native flora and fauna.

Organised by Predator Free Waikanae in partnership with the Waikanae Lions Club, the open day will mark the start of an ambitious campaign to distribute 100 free rat traps (for Waikanae residents only), with a longer-term goal of deploying 1000 traps across Waikanae over the next three years.

By participating, residents can directly contribute to protecting local wildlife and support a larger mission of sustainability and conservation.

What to expect at the open day: