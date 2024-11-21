What inspired you to open a bakery?

My brother Hak had a bakery in Cuba Mall, in Wellington. He was swamped and asked if I could help him. This was 30 years ago. I worked at Friendly Bakery for a few years before I saw a bakery for sale in Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach. I wanted to start my own business so I bought it. It was 1997.

Some of the food at the Beach Bakery & Cafe. Photo / David Haxton

Who are the other members of your team?

My wife Theary works alongside me. I couldn’t operate the bakery without her. She’s amazing. We’ve been married for over 30 years. She worked in a bar in Sydney when I first got to know her. Our children are Kevin (25), Maia (20), Jaden (18) and Ethan (15).

Describe a typical day in the bakery.

I get up at 2.40am. Everything is freshly made. I get under way and then my wife comes and she makes some more. We make everything from pies, sandwiches, slices, and more. I finish about 6.30pm.

How do you maintain such a high workload?

Divine assistance. I just pray to God to give me energy. I believe someone above is helping me.

What are the challenges of owning a bakery?

Making sure the food is prepared in the best possible way, tastes good, and customers come back. Running a successful bakery requires attention to detail and consistency.

What are the most popular items in your bakery?

Everything sells equally well. During summer, sandwiches are popular. During winter, it’s pies. We try and cater for all tastes.

Away from the bakery, what do you like to do?

I enjoy walking the dog. We’ve got a huntaway cross called Pixie. A walk along the beach provides a refreshing break from a busy bakery life.

What do you enjoy about living on the coast?

The support we’ve had from people. We know quite a lot of people through the bakery. The pleasant weather is also enjoyable.