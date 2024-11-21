Michael Tieng in the Beach Bakery & Cafe. Photo / David Haxton
One of the hardest workers on the coast is Michael Tieng, who owns the Beach Bakery & Cafe, in Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach. Kāpiti News editor David Haxton popped into the bakery to find out a bit more about him.
Can you tell readers a bit about your background?
I’m originally from the Kandal province in Cambodia. I was very young when my family became refugees in Thailand and then Australia, in 1980. It was a terrifying time in Cambodia as the Khmer Rouge were rising to power. I thought we were going to be killed. I remember being handcuffed, blindfolded and separated from my parents. I’m lucky to be here.
How did you learn to become a baker?
A friend in Sydney suggested it. His father needed help. I was a teenager and had no experience in baking, though. I started working after school. I was taught a lot, embraced the opportunity, and have never looked back.
My brother Hak had a bakery in Cuba Mall, in Wellington. He was swamped and asked if I could help him. This was 30 years ago. I worked at Friendly Bakery for a few years before I saw a bakery for sale in Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach. I wanted to start my own business so I bought it. It was 1997.
My wife Theary works alongside me. I couldn’t operate the bakery without her. She’s amazing. We’ve been married for over 30 years. She worked in a bar in Sydney when I first got to know her. Our children are Kevin (25), Maia (20), Jaden (18) and Ethan (15).
Describe a typical day in the bakery.
I get up at 2.40am. Everything is freshly made. I get under way and then my wife comes and she makes some more. We make everything from pies, sandwiches, slices, and more. I finish about 6.30pm.
How do you maintain such a high workload?
Divine assistance. I just pray to God to give me energy. I believe someone above is helping me.
What are the challenges of owning a bakery?
Making sure the food is prepared in the best possible way, tastes good, and customers come back. Running a successful bakery requires attention to detail and consistency.
What are the most popular items in your bakery?
Everything sells equally well. During summer, sandwiches are popular. During winter, it’s pies. We try and cater for all tastes.