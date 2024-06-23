Linda Niccol’s film Poppy won the Cannes Ecrans Seniors competition. Photo / Grace Odlum

When Kāpiti scriptwriter Linda Niccol first met her neighbour Poppy more than 10 years ago, she was inspired.

Niccol, from Raumati South, wanted to create a film about Down syndrome, but wanted to immerse herself in the community – and that’s when she got to know Poppy.

Poppy lived just down the road from Niccol, and it was both her personality and her independence that inspired her.

“She was a really vibrant young woman.”

The film, which was titled Poppy, took many years to come to fruition, being completed in 2022 with the help of producers Robin Laing and Alex Cole-Baker.

Poppy did well in competitions overseas, particularly in the United States, but its recent win was something different.

Niccol’s film won the Cannes Ecrans Seniors competition at an annual competitive film screening in Cannes, France.

The film was chosen by curator Bernard Bories, who is president of Cinema des Antipodes, along with another New Zealand film and an Australian one.

Niccol said she was surprised when the film won, as it had not really been popular among European audiences.

“I didn’t think it would be something that would translate into French. America’s been really interested in the film, but we haven’t had English or French interest. I was really surprised and thrilled that it resonated with a European audience.”

The award Linda Niccol received for her film Poppy. Photo / Grace Odlum

She said she was happy the film still had a life, despite being made two years ago.

When making Poppy, Niccol knew she wanted to film it locally.

“Making it in Kāpiti was quite important to me.”

And she said the community were really supportive.

“The whole of Kāpiti just bent over backwards – it’s such a good place to film.”

She said, as a bonus, the film was able to showcase what Kāpiti had to offer – including the lifestyle and safety of the district.

Niccol said casting for the film took a while and, unfortunately, the real Poppy had grown out of the role.

Libby Hunsdale is the lead actress in Poppy. Photo / Vanessa Patea

Whanganui’s Libby Hunsdale, who was the first actress in New Zealand with Down syndrome, was cast to play Poppy.

Niccol said she was drawn to Hunsdale because she was posting her own videos online, was really funny and could dance well.

“We really wanted someone who could dance really well, and she could. She could also remember all the lines and worked well with other people.”

In preparation for the role, Hunsdale spent some time working in a garage in Whanganui so she could learn what an apprentice does.

She also spent some time learning to drive after sitting her learner’s driver’s licence.

Niccol said she was currently working on her next film with Laing, which would be revealed in the near future.