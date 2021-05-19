Linda Gibson leaves after 10 years working at Waikanae Railway Station

Linda Gibson in the Waikanae Railway Station ticket office. Photo / David Haxton

Bubbly Waikanae Railway Station manager Linda Gibson has retired.

Linda has worked at the station since it was opened by former Ōtaki MP Nathan Guy on February 19, 2011.

Her role has been selling tickets, providing train information, and keeping an eye on things around the station.

Moreover she's been the go-to person for people wanting to know more about Waikanae as well as a friendly person to have a chat with.

"It's almost become an iSite," she laughed.

Running a railway station hasn't always been easy but Linda has met the various challenges well.

Linda has worked Monday to Friday 5am to 12.45pm but in the last year reduced the workload to four days a week.

Asked what she's enjoyed about the role, Linda said meeting a lot of different people each morning gave her a lot of enjoyment.

"A lot of them say it's great to come in and see someone laughing and smiling at five o'clock in the morning.

"It sets them up for the day.

"So it's the interaction with people."

Linda decorated the ticket office with lots of yellow balloons as well as a poem for commuters in the lead up to her last day at the station.

It had been a busy few days too.

"I didn't think retiring was going to be so hard. It's just exhausting and emotional.

"One lady came in yesterday, gave me some chocolates, and she was crying.

"They're just used to seeing the same face. I will definitely miss the people."

But after 10 years in the role, Linda finished today at 12.45pm to start a well-earned retirement.

"When my husband Pete retires we will go off sailing for a while around New Zealand.

"But we're big-time gardeners so will spend a lot of time there.

"But the first week will be spent relaxing."

Linda's poem for commuters:

10 years on I have enjoyed the show

But now it's time for me to go

Someone else will sell you your tickets

For work a concert for a game of cricket

Thank you for all the smiles and chats

It's been nice to hear about your dog and cats

Retirement now awaits for me

And I look forward to it with such glee.