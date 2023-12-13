Work to construct a clip-on pathway next to the Waikanae River bridge resumes next month. Photo / David Haxton

Work to install a new clip-on shared path across Waikanae Bridge will get under way in the new year, with the southbound lane closing and detours meaning motorists will have to use the expressway.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional manager Jetesh Bhula said the project requires traffic management and a detour for southbound vehicles to ensure the clip-on bridge can be built safely and efficiently.

“While we understand this work will cause some delays for road users and affect pedestrians and cyclists during construction, the clip-on shared path is essential for improving safety for all road users.”

Bhula said because of previous work in the area using stop/go traffic management that led to unsafe queues north of the Waikanae River Bridge, using a southbound detour via the expressway reduces the chance of traffic tailing back onto the Te Moana Road intersection or the railway level crossing on Elizabeth Street.

“This will give the community certainty around planning their journeys.”

He said the work was initially meant to happen before the end of this year, but “we wanted to make sure the local community and businesses weren’t disrupted over the holiday break. So, we delayed the start date until after the Christmas/New Year period”.

He said once installed, the clip-on bridge will provide improved separation between road and shared path users, making crossing the bridge on old State Highway 1 much safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“By creating a shared path well-separated from other road users, we’re helping to create a safer and more enjoyable journey — not just for cyclists and pedestrians — but for motorists too.”

Construction will start on January 16, and continue through to May/June, and access for northbound traffic will remain open with temporary speed limits in place.

Staff will be on-site 24/7 to allow emergency vehicles across the bridge and provisions have also been made to allow for school buses travelling south over the bridge.

For safety reasons, pedestrians and cyclists won’t be able to access the bridge pathway while installation is under way.

Access to the Waikanae River trails on either side of the bridge will remain open.



