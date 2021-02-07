Members of Māoriland's Ngā Pakiaka Bai Buliruarua, Tiana Trego Hall and Hinemaia Taiaki.

The largest indigenous film festival in the Southern Hemisphere, the Māoriland Film Festival held in Ōtaki, launched its programme on Waitangi Day.

The eighth annual film festival will present 120 films and 50 events from 80 Indigenous nations over five days from March 24-28.

Festival director Libby Hakaraia said the theme for this year's festival is Auahatanga Mō Te Ngākaupai - Creative Positivity.

Māoriland Film Festival's opening keynote speaker Rena Owen.

"Our 2020 festival was on track to be the biggest festival we'd ever held with over 120 international guests heading to Ōtaki to celebrate Indigenous stories and voices in cinema," Libby said.

"But the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of businesses and events including our 2020 festival.

"People turned to storytelling and creativity to make sense of an uncertain world.

"During lockdown technology gave us the tools to stay together and to continue creating and innovating.

"So this year we will celebrate films created during extraordinary circumstances - the stories we told during lockdown across Aotearoa and the rest of the world."

Day one of the Māoriland Film Festival includes the official opening of the first designated filmmaker residence in New Zealand at the Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki.

In the evening the Māoriland keynote speech at the carved Rangiatea Church will be made by actress Rena Owen.

Owen is an internationally award-winning actress, including winning Best Actress at the New Zealand, Montreal, Oporto, Seattle, and San Diego Film Festivals for her leading role in Kiwi breakthrough film Once Were Warriors.

The festival will begin with the worldwide festival premiere of Cousins on opening night, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Patricia Grace novel of the same name.

The Māoriland Film Festival is back this year after Covid-19 disrupted last year's festival.

Directed by Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith, the story follows Mata, Makareta and Missy - three cousins separated by time, and their long journey to find each other.

Grace-Smith co-stars alongside Tanea Heke (Waru) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) to tell a story of whānau and connection. Both Gardiner and Grace-Smith will be attending the screening and hosting a live Q&A.

World-renowned Métis Cree Canadian documentarian Loretta Todd's debut feature film Monkey Beach will be premiered in Aotearoa at the festival.

The film premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival last year and swept up awards at the Red Nation Film Festival in December, winning Best Picture, Lead Actress, Lead Actor and Best Director.

Other films screening at the festival include Indigenous Nigeria's first ever animated film Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters, and Love and Fury, a striking documentary from Native American director Sterlin Harjo profiling a series of Indigenous artists in various disciplines, asking the question - what happens when Native artists stop asking permission to create?

The latest feature film from multi-award winning Mohawk (Canada) director Zoe Hopkins Run Woman Run will be screened on closing night.

Cognisant of cinema in a time of Covid-19, MFF2021 will also present a Covid-19 programme of films created during the pandemic. These serve as an Indigenous reflection on an unprecedented year, featuring films from Norway, Malaysia, Hawaii, Finland, Australia, Brazil and Aotearoa.

There will be screenings of short film collections throughout the festival, which have been submitted from native people across the globe.

Alongside film screenings, the festival will host a M.A.T.C.H exhibition to showcase the work rangatahi have been doing at the Māoriland Tech Creative Hub over the last year.

The Māoriland Film Festival runs from March from 24-28 across several venues in Ōtaki, including the newly renovated Māoriland Hub. Tickets are available from iTicket.