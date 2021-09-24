Korero important at Te Atiawa marae vaccination centre in Waikanae

Clinical lead Cheryl Gibbs, left, Hora Te Pai tumuaki Diane Tatana, and administrator Kelly-J Mullen.

There are a variety of places to get your Covid-19 vaccine throughout Kāpiti but one in particular is a bit different from the rest.

It's at Te Atiawa's Waikanae marae where there's a relaxed whanau-vibe.

It doesn't have a clinical feel to it and people are encouraged to have a korero (chat) with staff especially if they have any concerns.

If the person decides they don't want to have the jab then and there, they can come back another time. There's no pressure.

The pop-up centre, in the marae's whare kai (dining hall), is open to anyone who wants to get the vaccine.

People can simply turn up and provide their name and date of birth.

It takes about two minutes to get vaccinated and then a 15-minute wait before they can leave.

The marae centre is being run by Māori health provider Hora Te Pai.

Hora Te Pai is vaccinating people at its Warrimoo St base in Paraparaumu but wanted to operate from the marae because it was a familiar place to many people particularly iwi members.

Te Atiawa whare kai. Photo / David Haxton

Hora Te Pai tumuaki (general manager) Diane Tatana said there had been a surge in vaccinations during lockdown but numbers had reduced and they had noticed hesitancy in some quarters.

"It's about building trust and some of our messaging, rather than telling people to get vaccinated, needed to be more of a conversation piece.

"People need time to not feel pressured, and have a conversation about how they're feeling, so you can create a common ground and feel like you're being heard and empowered.

"And then there's this sense of being mana enhancing.

"So we talk about manaaki and having mana enhancing processes, and living by core values, and you need to do that by having face to face conversations and giving them a platform to talk about their concern and walk that journey with them.

"Sometimes a five-minute vaccination appointment isn't enough.

"So we're sort of changing our messaging from 'we're here at the marae and we're vaccinating' to 'we want to hear what you've got to say first before anything else' so we can nurture and manaaki you through that process.

"It has been a learning curve for us because we thought 'great we can do this big awesome thing as a Māori health provider' but then thought 'hang on, we also need to slow down a bit and listen and engage, rather than tell and direct'."

Te Atiawa marae, Marae Lane, Waikanae, until October 29: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Hora Te Pai, 35 Warrimoo St, Paraparaumu: Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5pm.