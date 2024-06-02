Henry Brittain alongside a tram at the Wellington Tramway Museum. Photo / David Haxton

Henry Brittain’s reaction to receiving a King’s Service Medal for services to transport history and tourism in the King’s Birthday Honours was simple: “Surprised.”

Brittain, from Waikanae, has been a key figure at the Wellington Tramway Museum, in Queen Elizabeth Park, for many years.

He felt the award was more a reflection of the museum and its many volunteers.

“We’ve been there 60 years next year.

“And I’d like to think it’s recognition of what we have achieved there.

“Probably I’m the one who has been there, not necessarily the longest, but the one who has had the highest profile of doing things.

“I’m taking it to some extent on behalf of the museum.”

Brittain, a life member of the Wellington Tramway Museum, has been involved with the organisation since 1965.

He has helped develop the museum from a collection of salvaged items from the Wellington City Tramway into a flourishing organisation and supported the museum to be an operational tramway. The 2km line from Mackays Crossing to the beach is a tourism highlight, receiving about half a million visits annually.

Brittain has also had a strong input into the Council of Tramway Museums of Australasia, the Federation of Rail Organisations of New Zealand, Omnibus Society, and more.

He has written several articles for transport journals and is considered an expert on tram history too.

Henry Brittain has had a passion for trams from a young age. Photo / David Haxton

Brittain said his passion for trams came from his grandfather Sid Leonard.

“He was an inspector on the trams in Wellington. He joined the trams in 1908 as a conductor and retired in 1948.

“That’s where my interest came from as a young boy. It has been a lifetime interest.”

One of his highlights was being museum president for 12 years.

“I was the longest-serving president and have always been part of the executive helping develop and do things.”

He goes to the museum twice a week.

“Wednesday is our work day, and I normally go on Sunday, and I still drive trams.

“I like to be active and do my part to keep the show going.”

Brittain had a special person to thank.

“My wife Lorraine has been my stalwart who has given me all the support and encouragement in my chosen hobby.”



