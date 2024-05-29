29 May, 2024 02:09 AM 3 mins to read

Keith Milligan and wife Mandy at Waikanae Park. Photo / David Haxton

Front rower Keith Milligan is always the last person from the Waikanae rugby team to run onto the field.

But on Saturday, June 8, he is expected to break tradition and lead them onto Waikanae Park to do battle against Levin Wanderers in a premier Horowhenua-Kāpiti Ramsbotham Cup competition clash.

He can expect a lot of applause from a large crowd who will be there to enjoy the match and celebrate his 200th premier game for the club.

The 49-year-old was excited about the milestone.

“It has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to play the game.”

There’s only one other player for Waikanae who has notched over 200 games and that was Ashley Drake.

“To be up there with him is a great honour.”

His wife Mandy, whom he exchanged vows with on the rugby field a few years ago, was “super proud”.

“It’s going to be a huge occasion.

“So many people are coming to watch him.”

Milligan, a former wrestler who represented New Zealand and qualified for the Olympics, started playing as a 5-year-old for Waikanae.

Keith Milligan's 200th game for Waikanae is drawing near. Photo / David Haxton

“I played all my juniors for Waikanae and then went to Paraparaumu College and played there.

“I had a season at Waikanae for the U21 Colts, then went to Avalon and had a season for them because I was at polytechnic over there.

“In 1995 I came back to Waikanae, and then in 1996, I made the big move to Paraparaumu and ended up playing 173 games for them.

“I came back home to Waikanae in 2008 and have been here since.”

Milligan, who has only had three injuries of note including an Achilles, knee reconstruction, and torn bicep, said he enjoyed “the camaraderie, playing with a lot of young fellas coming through the club, and having a beer afterwards with my own team and the opposition.

“I’ve met a lot of people and formed many friendships around the country through rugby too.”

Winning the championship (Ramsbotham Cup) “quite a few times” was a key highlight.

And going up north with the Horowhenua-Kāpiti team (who he played over 100 games for) to try and lift the Ranfurly Shield from North Harbour was another playing highlight.

“The halftime score was some 22-3 or something, and we thought we were in for a chance, but the final score was 99-6. But we played their top team which had two All Blacks in it and first division players. It was an awesome experience.”

Milligan will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

“I want to spend some time with the family.”

Kick-off between Waikanae and Levin Wanderers is at 2.45pm on June 8 at Waikanae Park.



