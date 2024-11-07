Waikanae School's kapa haka group in action.

Schools and kura have celebrated the 30th year of Tākiri o te Ata – Kāpiti’s annual primary and intermediate schools kapa haka festival.

With the support of Te Ātiawa and sponsorship from the Waikanae Community Board, Pak’nSave Kāpiti, and the Cancer Society, the November 1 festival was hosted by Waikanae School at the Southward Theatre.

Kaumātua Don Te Maipi (Koro Don), the leader behind the first-ever festival held at Paekākāriki in 1995, spoke at the pōwhiri before 17 schools and over 1100 students gave it their all in a succession of electrifying performances.

“Every school and kura performed with pride and passion,” Life Education Kāpiti educator Jonny Thompson said.

“Audience members delighted in the mana of our tamariki, and were inspired by the positive energy invested by the teachers in their students.