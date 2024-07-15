One of those songs, Break, was released on June 21 and the other two, Politics and Cautious, are set to come out soon.
Adams said she chose to do an EP rather than an album as it wasn’t as time-consuming, which could have been too much for her as she’s a student at Victoria University, studying for a Bachelor of Communications degree with a major in marketing and international relations.
The EP was produced by Kāpiti’s Joseph Lee, and the cover art was done by one of Adams’ friends, Sonny Edwards, from Waikanae.