Kāpiti's Amberley Kennish cooks for place on MasterChef NZ

MasterChef contestant Amberley Kennish. Photo / Rosalie Willis

With cameras everywhere, the intensity is high as Amberley Kennish steps into the kitchen to cook in front of the MasterChef NZ judges for the first time.

Growing up around food in and out of commercial kitchens with her Dad, and working in hospitality from a young age has inspired Amberley's love of food.

However, for many who know her well, it was still a surprise when she announced she was auditioning for MasterChef NZ.

Amberley Kennish in action during the MasterChef NZ auditions. Photo / Supplied

Discovering her love of cooking over lockdown, a common response from family and friends when she told them she was auditioning was, "you cook?"

"I've always been really nervous to cook for other people.

"I'm really passionate about this, it's something I care about a lot so I hold it quite close to me."

Not even cooking for her parents, Amberley said, "The only person I've ever cooked for is my boyfriend.

"So going on national television, I will be sharing with my friends and family what I've been working on behind the scenes.

"It's really scary, I haven't been doing big dinner parties or practising on other people, it's just been my boyfriend."

MasterChef NZ judges Michael P Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee. Photo / Supplied

At least, for Amberley, entering a commercial kitchen was a familiar environment.

"I'm not scared of commercial kitchens, the environment was very familiar to me as I've worked a lot in hospitality and went to the culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu, where my Dad worked a lot as I was growing up.

"It wasn't something that I was too scared of, but when you're in there in a competition it's different.

"You're dealing with new pots and pans and just sixty minutes to produce your dish.

"There are cameras everywhere, it's pretty intense and the time just goes by so fast."

Organisation was key for Amberley's first cook.

"I had to be super organised and had everything planned in time slots throughout the cook.

"This was the first time the judges would see what you can do."

Specialising in 'from the ground food,' Amberley likes cooking with real food that you can see growing.

Amberley Kennish's audition dish. Photo / Supplied

"I love using fresh produce and seafood is a huge passion of mine.

"Growing up my mum always had a little veggie garden, I'm definitely not a dessert gal, I can't really make sweet things so that will be a challenge."

For her audition dish, Amberley was tasked with cooking a signature dish that represents who she is and her cooking style.

"I chose fresh seafood and cooked fresh hapuku (groper) with a parsnip puree, a basil pesto, fresh lemon and fennel.

"It was homely style but elevated to MasterChef standard.

"I wanted to make sure I had a really good balance of flavours, had enough acidity, umami, strong flavours but also letting the hapuku stand for itself.

"It's a beautiful fish and it can hold quite a lot of flavour so I wanted to make sure I gave it enough but didn't overpower it.

"I practised it over and over again before the audition to make sure I could cook it perfectly."

Not taking the decision to enter the show lightly, Amberley said, "It is a huge personal and economic decision to make, entering MasterChef.

"You live and breathe it, you can't think of anything else.

"There were huge highs and also big lows, the nerves were crazy."

While she can't give away much about the experience, you can find out tonight whether Amberley gets through the audition during MasterChef NZ's second episode tonight on TV3.