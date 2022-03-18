On Mt Roberts overlooking Lake Rotoiti. Everyone in the photo is in their 80s.

One of the more active groups in the community is the Kāpiti Weekday Walkers.

The group does walks throughout the Wellington region with the Tararuas a firm favourite.

It's the love of the outdoors, staying fit as well as camaraderie that has kept the group going strong for so long.

The group was started many years ago by Jan Nisbet before June Rowland took it over followed by Reg Goodsell and now Wendy Stratford.

People meet every second Monday, at 8.45am, either opposite New World in Paraparaumu or by New World in Waikanae before carpooling to the destination.

"Generally we leave the carpark at 9am and we're out of the bush or wherever we're going by 3pm," Wendy said.

"Walks can last anywhere from three and a half hours to five hours.

"We often head into the Tararuas which isn't flat walking, it is kind of tramping, but we're getting to the stage where we're not as agile as we used to be.

"The groups are graded A, B and C."

The club likes to have two leaders per group — someone at the front and someone at the back — in case of emergency.

Personal locator beacons are carried as a precaution.

"We've never, touch wood, had a problem and we don't want to have one now."

There's no joining fee but walks cost $5 which goes to the leaders who do a recce a week before.

And when someone goes on the walk they give a contribution to the person whose car they go in.

Once a year the club goes further afield for longer trips.

"One year it's somewhere in the North Island and the following year in the South Island.

"Those trips last for about a week and we do local tramps in the area. We have been doing that for many years."

The photo shows eight club people, in their 80s, on Mt Roberts in the Nelson-Tasman area.

"It's quite amazing."

Wendy summed up the club: "It's about being outdoors and with people who have a like-minded interest.

"The camaraderie is great.

"A lot of the people are single and they do look forward to the day walks or the week away."

The club is keen for more people to join especially younger people.

The youngest walker in the club is 63 while the oldest is about 84.

People interested in joining the group are encouraged to phone Wendy 0274 428 218 or Richard 0274 439 160.