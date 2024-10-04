The Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail returns this Halloween. Photo / Kāpiti Castles
It’s safe to say there’ll be a few jumpscares in Kāpiti this Halloween.
The annual Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail is ghosting into town this month, sponsored and organised by Kāpiti Castles.
Kāpiti Castles event manager Daniel Panter said it will be a spooky fun night for all ages.
“This year marks the sixth anniversary of the Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail, and it’s amazing to see how much it’s grown. It’s become a much-anticipated event for our community, and we’re excited to continue this fun tradition for another year.”
The trail connects the community, he said, with households able to register their homes for trick-or-treaters to visit.
“Homeowners can register their houses to be part of the trail — some go big with haunted houses, while others just hand out treats. Both are wonderful. Once homes are registered, we spend many many hours creating a map for families to plan their trick-or-treating route.”
The map will be in the Kāpiti News in time for families to plan their Halloween route.
“It’s one of those nights where the whole community comes together, and the atmosphere is electric. The best part is seeing everyone, especially the kids, having a blast. Whether it’s a creative costume or a cool decoration, Halloween brings out the best in people’s imagination. Even if you’re just handing out sweets, you’re contributing to that shared sense of fun and togetherness. That’s what we love most—everyone, no matter how they participate, helps make the night special. And we’re proud to help make that happen through the Kapiti Trick and Treat Trail.”
He said the Kāpiti Castles team is building on the success of previous events.
“We started getting involved about three years ago, slowly taking on more of the organising responsibilities. This year, Kāpiti Castles has taken over fully from Lucia Gemmail, who was truly the heart of this event for so long. Thanks to her hard work, the trail has become such a magical and cherished tradition. We’re excited to build on what she created and take the event to the next level. But at its core, the trail is still all about the community.”
He said the trail is flexible; people can decide if they are focusing on stocking up on lollies or adding some scary decorations to their home and garden.
“Whether you want to wow the kids with decorations or just hand out some candy, every bit of participation is appreciated. That’s what makes it such a great community event; it’s for everyone, and you can get involved in any way that works for you. People love participating at their own comfort level, whether they go all out or keep it simple. That flexibility makes it easy for anyone to join in, and it’s always heartwarming to see how the whole community lights up with the Halloween spirit.”
Panter said he looks forward to this year’s event.
“Events like these are popular because they create a safe, organised way for families to enjoy Halloween. The trail map makes it easy for parents to know where to go, and kids love seeing all the decorated houses and collecting sweets. It’s also a great way to bring neighbours together, creating a shared experience that fosters a sense of community. It’s really about coming together as a community and having fun with the kids.”