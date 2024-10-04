“Homeowners can register their houses to be part of the trail — some go big with haunted houses, while others just hand out treats. Both are wonderful. Once homes are registered, we spend many many hours creating a map for families to plan their trick-or-treating route.”

The map will be in the Kāpiti News in time for families to plan their Halloween route.

The Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail promises to be a spooky fun night. Photo / Kāpiti Castles

Last year’s event had 700 kids participate.

“It’s one of those nights where the whole community comes together, and the atmosphere is electric. The best part is seeing everyone, especially the kids, having a blast. Whether it’s a creative costume or a cool decoration, Halloween brings out the best in people’s imagination. Even if you’re just handing out sweets, you’re contributing to that shared sense of fun and togetherness. That’s what we love most—everyone, no matter how they participate, helps make the night special. And we’re proud to help make that happen through the Kapiti Trick and Treat Trail.”

The Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail encourages kids to dresss up and enjoy Halloween. Photo / Kāpiti Castles

He said the Kāpiti Castles team is building on the success of previous events.

“We started getting involved about three years ago, slowly taking on more of the organising responsibilities. This year, Kāpiti Castles has taken over fully from Lucia Gemmail, who was truly the heart of this event for so long. Thanks to her hard work, the trail has become such a magical and cherished tradition. We’re excited to build on what she created and take the event to the next level. But at its core, the trail is still all about the community.”

This is the sixth year of the Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail. Photo / Kāpiti Castles

He said the trail is flexible; people can decide if they are focusing on stocking up on lollies or adding some scary decorations to their home and garden.

“Whether you want to wow the kids with decorations or just hand out some candy, every bit of participation is appreciated. That’s what makes it such a great community event; it’s for everyone, and you can get involved in any way that works for you. People love participating at their own comfort level, whether they go all out or keep it simple. That flexibility makes it easy for anyone to join in, and it’s always heartwarming to see how the whole community lights up with the Halloween spirit.”

The Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail takes place at Halloween. Photo / Kāpiti Castles

Panter said he looks forward to this year’s event.

“Events like these are popular because they create a safe, organised way for families to enjoy Halloween. The trail map makes it easy for parents to know where to go, and kids love seeing all the decorated houses and collecting sweets. It’s also a great way to bring neighbours together, creating a shared experience that fosters a sense of community. It’s really about coming together as a community and having fun with the kids.”

The details:

What: Kāpiti Trick and Treat Trail

When: October 31

Registrations: www.kapiticastles.co.nz







