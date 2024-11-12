Not only that but they also suggested the game turn into a community event and encouraged their suppliers and other local businesses to support it as well.

The result is a one-of-a-kind event that will bring together the team, the sponsor, and the wider community to cheer on a great cause.

“We’re so grateful to Advance Electrical for their support in helping us get to the national games next year,” team head coach Tim Upton said.

“This game is a chance for us to show our appreciation and have some fun while raising funds for our trip to Christchurch.

“We’ve got a great community, and we hope everyone will come and support us.”

The Kāpiti Special Olympics basketball team and Advance Electrical will be competing in a one-off game.

The basketball game won’t be the only excitement of the day.

In addition to the action on the court, there will be a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, lollies, raffles, and a half-time competition for anyone who wants to participate.

Local businesses have also joined the cause, with many offering sponsorship and donating prizes to help raise funds for the team’s travel costs.

“We’re thrilled to see so many local businesses getting behind the Special Olympics team,” Advance Electrical regional manager Cherie Daken said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to support a great cause and have some fun at the same time.

“We’re looking forward to a great game, maybe even some competition.

“We hope the community will turn out to cheer for both teams.”

The funds raised from this event will go directly toward the team’s travel costs to the national games.

“Getting to the national games is a huge achievement for our athletes,” Upton said.

“The games are an amazing opportunity to compete, make new friends, and represent our community.

“Every dollar raised will help cover travel expenses, accommodation, and other costs associated with the trip.”

The game is on Saturday November 30 at the Kāpiti College gymnasium. Doors open at 1pm with the game starting at 2pm. Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more info, or if you would like to donate, contact VickiR@aew.co.nz



