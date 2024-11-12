What started as a simple sponsorship request has become a much-anticipated event for the whole community to enjoy.
When the Kāpiti Special Olympics basketball team approached Advance Electrical for sponsorship, the local business “jumped” at the chance to help cover the team’s travel and accommodation costs to a recent tournament in Whanganui.
This was a crucial step in preparing for next year’s National Summer Games in Christchurch – a really special five-day event that only happens once every four years with about 1350 athletes competing in 11 different sports.
Special Olympics caters to over 5000 athletes around the country with intellectual disabilities. Sport gives them a real opportunity to grow, become confident, make new friends and be a part of the most inclusive community on the planet.
In the spirit of sportsmanship, and a bit of a sponsorship twist, the basketball team also challenged Advance Electrical to a friendly game, one that the company eagerly accepted.
“Getting to the national games is a huge achievement for our athletes,” Upton said.
“The games are an amazing opportunity to compete, make new friends, and represent our community.
“Every dollar raised will help cover travel expenses, accommodation, and other costs associated with the trip.”
The game is on Saturday November 30 at the Kāpiti College gymnasium. Doors open at 1pm with the game starting at 2pm. Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more info, or if you would like to donate, contact VickiR@aew.co.nz