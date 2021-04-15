Kāpiti Running and Tri Club has something for all runners

Getting ready to run.

Interested in running? Keen to join a running club? Then the Kāpiti Running and Tri Club is for you, writes Joanna Humphries.

The Kāpiti Running and Tri Club officially kicked off its winter season at the Great Forest run in Waitarere Forest with club member Lucy Lawlor winning the women's half marathon, and many others well represented in the leader boards.

The club has been operating for over 50 years in the district and has a proud history of representation on the New Zealand running scene.

Initially catering to social runners, it later expanded in 1995 to include triathlon and multisport events, and changed its name to reflect that change.

The club runs social events throughout the April-October season which cater to club members and the general public alike.

These include a monthly off-road series through Waikanae Park, social group runs (which usually culminate in a coffee and scone at a local café), and club handicap runs and relays.

In summer it operates the popular Summer 5km Series on Monday evenings which is open to any runners and walkers to participate in and includes spot prizes after every race.

As well as partaking in club events, members have free entry into interclub events throughout the Greater Wellington region, which see some hot competition every year.

They also have free entry to all club-run events, so membership very quickly pays for itself.

As with so many small, volunteer-run organisations, Covid-19 hit the club hard last year.

The national running calendar suffered many cancellations and postponements of events, and lockdown meant many people were training in isolation.

Registration numbers dropped as a reflection of this situation.

This year, however, the club is back with more enthusiasm than ever and actively seeking new members.

While it is home to a few very good athletes, most are 'mid pack' or 'social' so it is not at all intimidating.

The club would love to hear from anyone who enjoys running and would like to try some events, or just those who would enjoy some company while running.

People of all ages are welcome, and most club events have races catering for younger children.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the Kāpiti Running and Tri Club is invited to check out their website www.sporty.co.nz/kapitirunningandtriclub, their Facebook page or email the club president Tom Bland at tpbland@gmail.com.