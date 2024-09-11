Opie thanked the Rotary club which had been based at the centre for nearly 40 years following a time when it shifted six times in nine years.

“Every project I’ve done here, Rotary has put its hand up.

“I believe that if we didn’t have the Kāpiti Rotary here, we would have really struggled.

“Having had the Rotary club here for such a long time has made them one of the best service clubs in the lower North Island.”

Kāpiti Rotary president Ross Jordan said the organisation was happy to help out.

“Part of our agreement is to try and support the [centre] trust.

Centre trust chairman Colin Anderson said the Rotary club had been involved with the trust since its inception.

“Its contributions have been greatly appreciated.

“And certainly over the time of the renovations, they have been generous with several grants.”



