Kāpiti Rotary has donated funds to help with the Ocean Rd Community Centre fire safety costs.
The centre, in Paraparaumu Beach, has undergone a significant refurbishment in recent years spearheaded by retired builder Roy Opie.
Opie said a good budget was run for the centre upgrade but he’d underestimated the fire requirement costs which had changed over time.
“Not only have Rotary helped with fire retardant curtains, but the ranch sliders too, and given $11,000 towards the fire requirements.
“That was big when you’re getting near the end of a project.”