Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

Kāpiti Rotary has helped with the Ocean Rd Community Centre’s fire safety

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Ocean Rd Community Centre trust president Colin Anderson (left) shakes hands with Kāpiti Rotary president Ross Jordan.

Ocean Rd Community Centre trust president Colin Anderson (left) shakes hands with Kāpiti Rotary president Ross Jordan.

Kāpiti Rotary has donated funds to help with the Ocean Rd Community Centre fire safety costs.

The centre, in Paraparaumu Beach, has undergone a significant refurbishment in recent years spearheaded by retired builder Roy Opie.

Opie said a good budget was run for the centre upgrade but he’d underestimated the fire requirement costs which had changed over time.

“Not only have Rotary helped with fire retardant curtains, but the ranch sliders too, and given $11,000 towards the fire requirements.

“That was big when you’re getting near the end of a project.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Opie thanked the Rotary club which had been based at the centre for nearly 40 years following a time when it shifted six times in nine years.

“Every project I’ve done here, Rotary has put its hand up.

“I believe that if we didn’t have the Kāpiti Rotary here, we would have really struggled.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Having had the Rotary club here for such a long time has made them one of the best service clubs in the lower North Island.”

Kāpiti Rotary president Ross Jordan said the organisation was happy to help out.

“Part of our agreement is to try and support the [centre] trust.

Centre trust chairman Colin Anderson said the Rotary club had been involved with the trust since its inception.

“Its contributions have been greatly appreciated.

“And certainly over the time of the renovations, they have been generous with several grants.”


Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News