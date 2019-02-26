Kapiti mayor K Gurunathan has waded into the heated debate around Air New Zealand's regional domestic network.
Air New Zealand has announced slashing regional air fares in a move expected to see Auckland–Tauranga flights, as one example, from as little as $39.
The national carrier was poised this afternoon to reveal cheaper fares on 41 domestic routes in what was tipped to be the biggest shake-up of prices in more than a decade.
New Zealand First MP Shane Jones welcomed news of lowered prices, but warned it may not make a difference to those who were very angry over "excessively" high fares for too long.