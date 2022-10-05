Stephanie Brenssell is conducting research about people's connection with Kāpiti Marine Reserve.

A university student is researching how the Kāpiti Marine Reserve has changed people's relationship with the marine space over the past 30 years.

The research, which is poignant given it's the marine reserve's 30th anniversary, is a key part of Stephanie Brenssell's master's thesis but will be of interest to a lot of people too.

"There is currently not a lot of research about the relationships people have with marine reserves so I hope to be able to understand this a bit more through my research.

"To do this, I am going back to the original submissions from 1990/1991 and analysing them to gain an understanding of how people perceived the proposal of the marine reserve just before it was established.

"I also hope to interview a diverse bunch of people who have had a close association with the reserve, or who made a submission to the Kāpiti Marine Reserve proposals between 1989-1991 to understand if people's perceptions, attitudes, and connection to the reserve have changed over time."

Brenssell can meet participants who are keen to be involved at a convenient location for them, or meet them over Zoom, with each interview taking 30 to 60 minutes.

The interviews will go toward completing her master's thesis in geography at Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington where she will write a 40,000 word thesis about her research and findings over the course of one year.

Participants' contributions would be anonymised in the master's thesis but because of the small nature of the project their identity might be obvious to others in their community.

She has had her research approved by the university's human ethics committee to carry out interviews and proceed with the research.

Brenssell has started interviewing some participants and is hoping to complete the interviews by the beginning of November.

The no-take marine reserve was established in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest marine reserve in New Zealand.

"While the reserve was an important addition to New Zealand's marine protected areas, not much research has been carried out into the community's relationship with the reserve.

"Indeed, this is true of marine reserves more broadly: our understanding of them tends to be much more focused on their biological effects rather than their social aspects."

Brenssell's thesis would be available on the university website and she will send a copy to each participant who requests a copy.

"I may also use the findings in conference presentations and academic publications.

"I would also love to come back and talk to Kāpiti News when I'm finished my thesis to talk about some of the main outcomes of my research."

If any members of the community are interested in participating or have any questions about the research project, email Brenssell at steph.brenssell@vuw.ac.nz.