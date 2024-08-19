Pookalam are intricate flower carpets.

A traditional Indian festival is coming to Waikanae, and all are welcome.

Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival related to Hinduism that is celebrated in Kerala, India.

The festival honours and celebrates the legend of an ancient king of Kerali, Mahabali. King Mahabali was feted as being a kind and generous ruler under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality, with no poverty or crime. It is said after his rule ended, with varying reports as to where he then went - heaven or the netherworld - he was granted a final wish, to return to his kingdom once a year. The day of that return is celebrated as Onam.

Neo Varghese, joint secretary of the Kapiti-Levin Malayali Association which is hosting this year’s event, said some of the main traditions of Onam include intricate floral carpets (Pookalam), a grand feast on banana leaves with a variety of vegetarian dishes (Onam Sadhya), traditional snake boat races (Vallamkali), a colourful dance where performers dance as tigers (Puli Kali), a symbolic representation of King Mahabali (Onathappan), and more.

Many of these will be included in the celebration in Waikanae, said Varghese.