Kapiti-Levin Malayali Association hosts Onam festival in Waikanae

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Pookalam are intricate flower carpets.

A traditional Indian festival is coming to Waikanae, and all are welcome.

Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival related to Hinduism that is celebrated in Kerala, India.

The festival honours and celebrates the legend of an ancient king of Kerali, Mahabali. King Mahabali was feted as being a kind and generous ruler under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality, with no poverty or crime. It is said after his rule ended, with varying reports as to where he then went - heaven or the netherworld - he was granted a final wish, to return to his kingdom once a year. The day of that return is celebrated as Onam.

Neo Varghese, joint secretary of the Kapiti-Levin Malayali Association which is hosting this year’s event, said some of the main traditions of Onam include intricate floral carpets (Pookalam), a grand feast on banana leaves with a variety of vegetarian dishes (Onam Sadhya), traditional snake boat races (Vallamkali), a colourful dance where performers dance as tigers (Puli Kali), a symbolic representation of King Mahabali (Onathappan), and more.

Many of these will be included in the celebration in Waikanae, said Varghese.

The celebration of Onam has evolved over the years, becoming more modern, he said.

Onam Sadhya - a grand feast on banana leaves with a variety of vegetarian dishes.
There has also been the addition of contemporary events alongside traditions, and Onam now has more of a global reach, and is celebrated differently throughout the world.

There has also been a boosted awareness of, and participation in, the festival due to technology. There’s also a new emphasis on more eco-friendly practices, he said.

What hasn’t changed though is the community unity, Varghese said.

“Onam enhances bonds through shared celebrations.”

The Details

What: Onam festival

When: September 7 from 10am

Where: Waikanae Memorial Hall

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for children between 10 and 17 years old, and free for children between 3 and 9 years old. Available at myetickets.co.nz/tickets/413/details

