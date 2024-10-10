Father and daughter Rob and Sofiya Cross received their black belts together.

It’s a case of like father, like daughter for Rob and Sofiya Cross, who both passed a tough karate test at the same time.

Rob and Sofiya have been training together for slightly more than five years, and both have now passed their black belt exam. The exam was conducted by Kāpiti Karate Academy head instructor Allan Youl, supported by a panel of eight other black belts, including three high-level instructors, from other clubs in the region.

“It is fantastic to see them reach this goal together. I’ve been with them right through this journey from day one,” Youl said.

“They say once you reach black belt that’s when it really begins, so I look forward to working with them both beyond this significant milestone.”

Youl said the test consisted of some “very complicated” kihon (basic technique combinations) and required the pair to perform three katas (ancient set patterns), give a brief verbal presentation on the meaning and the history of their main kata, and demonstrate how the kata works in a practical application.