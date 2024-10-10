Advertisement
Home / Kapiti News

Kāpiti Karate Academy’s Rob and Sofiya Cross earn black belts together

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Father and daughter Rob and Sofiya Cross received their black belts together.

It’s a case of like father, like daughter for Rob and Sofiya Cross, who both passed a tough karate test at the same time.

Rob and Sofiya have been training together for slightly more than five years, and both have now passed their black belt exam. The exam was conducted by Kāpiti Karate Academy head instructor Allan Youl, supported by a panel of eight other black belts, including three high-level instructors, from other clubs in the region.

“It is fantastic to see them reach this goal together. I’ve been with them right through this journey from day one,” Youl said.

“They say once you reach black belt that’s when it really begins, so I look forward to working with them both beyond this significant milestone.”

Youl said the test consisted of some “very complicated” kihon (basic technique combinations) and required the pair to perform three katas (ancient set patterns), give a brief verbal presentation on the meaning and the history of their main kata, and demonstrate how the kata works in a practical application.

He said that was followed by several self-defence scenarios, known as bunkai and oyo. Culminating in kumite (sparring), starting with basic and working through to free sparring against the black belt panel.

“Both have naturally assumed leadership roles in the club over the years. Rob is an indispensable asset when helping run the larger classes and Sofiya is a great role model and mentor to the younger students that join the club.”

Rob said it was awesome to find a sport where family members could go through together like Rob and Sofiya.

“To achieve this together is pretty special.”

Kāpiti Karate Academy celebrates 10 years on the Coast this year and its main dojo is in Waikanae, with another dojo in the Hutt Valley. The academy offers traditional shotokan karate, kobudo weapons and even a fun Little Tigers Karate Academy in Paraparaumu for ages 4-6.

