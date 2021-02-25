Kāpiti Gateway Centre closer to reality after council backing

Site of the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Centre, in Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Coast District Council has decided to proceed with the proposed Kāpiti Gateway Centre called Te Uruhi.

The day-long meeting yesterday saw council back the centre seven votes to four.

Voting in favour was mayor K Gurunathan, deputy mayor Janet Holborow, Rob McCann, Jackie Elliott, Angela Buswell, James Cootes and Sophie Handford.

Against was Gywnn Compton, Martin Halliday, Bernie Randall and Jocelyn Prvanov.

The centre, based in the northern end of Maclean Park, Paraparaumu, would cost $4.46 million with half the costs coming from a government shovel-ready fund.

It would feature a biosecurity hub, tell the story of Kāpiti Island, celebrate cultural connections and act as a visitor centre for the district.

An earlier business case for the Athfield Architects designed centre had undergone various improvements and PricewaterhouseCoopers had run its independent ruler over it recommending council support the project.

The centre had strong support from the district's three iwi — Ngati Toa, Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai and Ngati Raukawa, especially the gifting of the name Te Uruhi , which was seen as partnership strengthening and mana enhancing.

A haka from iwi members was so moving it prompted Cr Handford to stand up and join in.

Kāpiti Gateway Centre concept design. Graphic / Athfield Architects

But the proposed centre also came in for strong opposition from several public speakers.

Two of the firmest critics were Glen and Vicky Cooper who operate Kāpiti Island Eco Tours.

They said there had been a lack of consultation, were sceptical about forecast visitor numbers, highlighted potholes in the planning, and were concerned their business could be financially affected.

"Put this back into the Long Term Plan and take the people with you," Mr Cooper said.

"Make this a community led project, which currently it's not."

Mrs Cooper said their company, which took 43 per cent of visitors to the island, "hadn't been asked a thing".

Tourism on the island "was tenuous" and "forcing up prices to pay for biosecurity will not result in economic growth".

Moreover "the feasibility study of this project has failed to consider the most fundamental issue — the sustainability of island businesses".

And Sharon and Darren Hunter strongly voiced their opposition citing debt, lack of consultation and other things.

Mrs Hunter read excerpts from a petition, which had more than 3000 people opposing it.

"This is like the straw that's broken the camel's back. What is the community going to get from this building?

"We're going to have to pay for perpetuity."

Council lawyer Tim Power said the "framing of that survey [petition] contains some inaccurate information so we've discounted that survey to some extent".

Mr Hunter, who was one of four architects who submitted a design for the Gateway, said the process had been going well until a "money grab" for government money before lockdown.

"What you did in the process was trample on the procedures, policies and understandings as a community we had."

The centre found favour with other speakers though including John Barrett who runs the other island tour company Kāpiti Island Nature Tours.

He said the centre was a "no-brainer".

"It will be an asset for Paraparaumu Beach, an asset for Kāpiti district, an asset for the lower North Island, an asset for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We need to have facilities, not just for biosecurity, but for comfortable world-class visitor management."

Kāpiti Island was a world-class attraction but "the business leading up to the departure and return is third world class".

The centre "would enable us to grow our economic stability and future".

He said visitor numbers were "increasing steadily increased over the years" and noted his company's visitor projections now and for the next 20 years were inline with the PwC report.

Kāpiti Gateway Centre concept design. Graphic / Athfield Architects

George Hickton, who chairs the project's governance committee on behalf of the council, said the Gateway offered a significant improvement to the end of the park as well an improvement of the Titoki Stream.

The biosecurity would also be enhanced, there were cultural connections, the government money was on offer so why not take it, and the net cost to each ratepayer per year was $3.70c.

"It's the cost of a cup of coffee."

Neil Mackay, chairman of the independent economic development Kotahitanga board, said the Gateway benefits "form a strong and compelling community wellbeing framework which is at the heart of this project".

"I think this in an exciting and significant project for our community.

"Cost has been minimised to ratepayers and the benefit to our community is extensive."

Cr McCann said there had been "some real issues" with the process "and we took some of it back".

"I think it was really important that the members of our community and stakeholders were heard, and we really made sure that the business plan reflected that.

"I think as a council we've done really well to try to look through the problems and find solutions."

Council will now enter a contract with the Government to accept half of the funding.

It will consider at a later time what facilities Te Uruhi will accommodate.

Subject to the detailed design process and the necessary resource consents being obtained, construction could start as early as July 2021 with an expected completion date of June 2022.