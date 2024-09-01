Cyclists, in the C grade, power along Ōtaki Gorge Road. Photo / Judah Plester

Cyclists, in the C grade, power along Ōtaki Gorge Road. Photo / Judah Plester

For nearly two decades, the Kāpiti Cycling Club has played a key part in competitive cycling in the lower North Island, and this winter series was no exception.

Despite the challenges posed by the closure of Te Horo Hall and Ruth Pretty Catering, the club successfully hosted a thrilling series of four graded races.

This year, more than 130 enthusiastic cyclists participated, with each race featuring 70-80 riders across five competitive grades.

The 20km course demanded meticulous traffic management, involving more than 100 cones and a horse float brimming with signage.

The community’s support was invaluable.