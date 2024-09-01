Advertisement
Kāpiti Cycling Club’s winter series proves popular yet again

Cyclists, in the C grade, power along Ōtaki Gorge Road. Photo / Judah Plester

For nearly two decades, the Kāpiti Cycling Club has played a key part in competitive cycling in the lower North Island, and this winter series was no exception.

Despite the challenges posed by the closure of Te Horo Hall and Ruth Pretty Catering, the club successfully hosted a thrilling series of four graded races.

This year, more than 130 enthusiastic cyclists participated, with each race featuring 70-80 riders across five competitive grades.

The 20km course demanded meticulous traffic management, involving more than 100 cones and a horse float brimming with signage.

The community’s support was invaluable.

Cyclists at Hautere Cross Road. Photo / Mark Frickelton
The Te Horo Volunteer Fire Brigade hosted registrations and prize-giving ceremonies, while PEL managed traffic control.

About 20 dedicated volunteers ensured the smooth running of each race, handling tasks from traffic marshalling to setting up and packing down course signage, registration, medical support, and spotting.

To show their appreciation, the club gave volunteers coffee and cake vouchers from Joe and Joy in Waikanae.

The series was a hit with locals, many of whom brought deck chairs to their driveways to enjoy the races.

OneTime expertly provided electronic timing, and Coffee Cruisers refreshed everyone with their beverages.

Club president Gary Clareburt expressed his gratitude.

“This series showcases the fantastic cycling we have on the Kāpiti Coast.

“Many riders visiting from Palmerston North and Wellington comment on the beauty of the totara tunnel in Ōtaki Gorge Rd and the stunning views of the Tararuas. The club is very grateful for the continued support of locals.”

For more information, visit the club’s website at www.kapiticyclingclub.co.nz.

