“Each young singer has excelled in their tertiary studies and performed professionally with recognised opera companies and varied music theatre arenas throughout the country.

“They will each sing an aria prior to the symphony.”

The orchestra was grateful for the support of the Deane Endowment Trust in sponsoring these young artists.

Of special note, the orchestra’s founder conductor and recognised composer Kenneth Young was commissioned by the orchestra to write a work reflecting the Kāpiti district.

Kenneth Young.

“It is aptly named KĀPITI. Kenneth was inspired by the coast when resident in Raumati. To add to those memories, his composition also calls on verse composed by Dr Robin Philipp, another former resident with an abiding fondness for the area. The Philipp Family Foundation has generously provided a grant to enable this world premiere performance.”

In complete contrast to the 9th Symphony, KĀPITI opens with a reflective solo koauau (Māori flute) played by Rob Thorne (Ngāti Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Tainui Hauraki).

“With gentle meanderings it will lead to a solo flute passage played by Malu Jonas, a foundation member of the orchestra.

“The orchestra enters unobtrusively as the work unfolds.

“In addition to Jonas, others who joined this community orchestra back in 2004 include principal clarinet Angela Ford, flute Anne Ballinger and cello Michele Taylor.

“Not only are they still members, they have at one time or another been dedicated committee members over many years.

“For half of the orchestra’s life it was most ably led by Angela Ford and violinist Fran Tull.

“It is testament to their commitment and successive volunteer committees that the orchestra celebrates this significant birthday.

“The dedication of players and continued audience and community support will hopefully see another celebration in five years time.

“The orchestra warmly invites new players to its ranks and indeed anyone keen to assist with its ongoing organisation.”

The Details

What: Kāpiti Concert Orchestra 20th anniversary concert

When: Saturday, September 14, 7pm

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

Tickets: Eventfinda or at the door