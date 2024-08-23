Kāpiti Concert Orchestra and conductor Donald Armstrong.
Kāpiti Concert Orchestra’s 20 years of existence will be celebrated in fine style by performing its most ambitious programme to date.
Resident conductor Donald Armstrong (associate concertmaster of the NZSO), opted for musical fireworks for its 20th anniversary show: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony with its familiar last movement Ode to Joy.
“Some may raise their eyebrows at the audacity of a small community orchestra playing such a recognised giant of the classical repertoire, but the work’s universal popularity has long appealed to the widest range of performers,” the orchestra’s Linda Simmons said.
The orchestra is joined in this performance by the Kāpiti Chorale under Eric Sidoti’s direction and members of the Wellington Orpheus choir directed by Brent Stewart.
Breony Pearson, Lemauseafa Sio-Lolesio, Lila L J Crichton and Tomairangi Henare are the vocal soloists to complete the performance.
Of special note, the orchestra’s founder conductor and recognised composer Kenneth Young was commissioned by the orchestra to write a work reflecting the Kāpiti district.
“It is aptly named KĀPITI. Kenneth was inspired by the coast when resident in Raumati. To add to those memories, his composition also calls on verse composed by Dr Robin Philipp, another former resident with an abiding fondness for the area. The Philipp Family Foundation has generously provided a grant to enable this world premiere performance.”
In complete contrast to the 9th Symphony, KĀPITI opens with a reflective solo koauau (Māori flute) played by Rob Thorne (Ngāti Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Tainui Hauraki).
“With gentle meanderings it will lead to a solo flute passage played by Malu Jonas, a foundation member of the orchestra.
“The orchestra enters unobtrusively as the work unfolds.
“In addition to Jonas, others who joined this community orchestra back in 2004 include principal clarinet Angela Ford, flute Anne Ballinger and cello Michele Taylor.
“Not only are they still members, they have at one time or another been dedicated committee members over many years.
“For half of the orchestra’s life it was most ably led by Angela Ford and violinist Fran Tull.
“It is testament to their commitment and successive volunteer committees that the orchestra celebrates this significant birthday.
“The dedication of players and continued audience and community support will hopefully see another celebration in five years time.