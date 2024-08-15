These barns would not only provide better living conditions for the animals but also promote a healthier environment for the villagers.

“We hand-delivered bricks from the road to the bush and transported wheelbarrows of sand and concrete,” said Danielle Hockings, a student and head of kura.

“The days were long, and we struggled with the heat. It was 35-40C and very humid, a big change from a New Zealand winter.”

The students stayed with local families in homestays, immersing themselves in traditional Vietnamese culture. They learned about local dance, food and weaving. Their meals consisted of rice, spring rolls, vegetables and various potato dishes.

Young villagers enjoyed meeting the volunteers, and vice versa.

Back in Hanoi, the group embarked on a four-day trek in the Bac Son district, where they visited numerous villages and a museum detailing the French occupation. They also explored Ha Long Bay, enjoying a cruise and venturing into an island cave system.

Reflecting on the experience, Danielle described the trip as “life-changing”.

“On the World Challenge website, they state that after going on one of their trips, you’ll come back a different person. I wasn’t sure about that when I read it, but from my experience and seeing the impact on others, it was truly amazing. We learned a lot about another country and the value of volunteering. It’s an experience none of us will forget.”

The group consisted of Year 13 students Danielle Hockings, Kelsi Strand, Hollie Evans, Ben Morgan-Mann, Alice Freeman and Lexie McDonald, and Year 12 students Aroa Al Masri, Mackay Thomson, Ellena Courtnage, Robbie Hemphill, Asher Hunt, Lucian Cooper and Brodie Troy. They were accompanied by teachers Amy Macaskill and Karl Edmondson, Aotearoa World Challenge leader Carolyn Ellis and World Challenge Vietnam leaders Toan and Cha.