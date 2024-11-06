“The students have been cool and haven’t moaned once.”
Thompson was rapt that the weights room was made larger than originally planned, and that the college’s board of trustees had backed a proposal to kit it out with $100,000 worth of new gear.
“We wanted to put together a functional space that would meet the needs of all our students.”
The college was in the process of providing a swipe-card system for student use of the weights room and eventually developing wider community use.
“We want to set up a really good culture about how we look after this brand-new facility so the longevity is there for the years to come,” she said.
PE teacher Robbie Hutchinson said the college was “now one of the most well-resourced schools facility-wise” and there was “a lot of excitement” about providing a wider range of physical education course assignments going forward.
The original gym dated back to 1960 and “as was the case for schools at the time, a pretty small space,” Kane reflected.
“Those spaces were only about 24m long by 12m wide, and the problem with that is you couldn’t run a regular basketball game on them.”
By 1992, as a Ministry of Education project, the college had grown enough for another gym.
“But the problem was, back then, there wasn’t enough money to build the full gym so they built two-thirds of it, and then it all stopped and nothing else happened,” he said.