Fostering a positive school was about putting in the effort too.
“I think the most important thing is an ethic of service.
“You’re one of the team, but they see you doing everything that needs to be done, and they’ll do everything that needs to be done.”
There were various challenges in running the college but the biggest one was navigating the Covid-19 time.
“It was the daily uncertainty. What was going to happen next? Will we be closing or not? How are the children going? Are they falling behind? The learning-from-home bit was okay but they only made about 30% of the progress they would normally have made. It unsettled stuff in schools and bounced on for about three years.”
Qualification changes to numeracy and literacy, at the same time, added to the challenges too.
One of the things he’s most proud of is the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.
“It took seven years to complete.
“We had lots of consultation and ideas, and you’re never going to get 100% of people happy, but the response we’ve had from audiences, and also from artists, is that it works and is a really good place to perform.”
Something else, quite major, is a regret though.
“I dearly wanted to put a football field-size artificial turf on the backfield with lights and the whole works. It would have transformed that area and sport.”
But as his time at the college draws to a close, he’s delighted the drab main hall is getting a significant makeover, and the old gymnasium too.