An organisation affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education is playing a key part in Kāpiti College’s exciting kapa haka trip to China.
The kapa haka group, called Kia Āio te Noho, will travel to China in September, visiting Shanghai, Zhangye, Xi’an and Beijing, sister schools and some of the country’s famous attractions.
Costs within China, including travel and accommodation, are being supported by the Centre for Language Education and Co-operation (CLEC), which is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education.
CLEC is a non-profit educational institution for international Chinese language education, supporting programmes and collaboration on language education and cross-cultural learning all across the world.
The Kāpiti College group is the only New Zealand school being offered this opportunity this year.