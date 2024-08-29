Advertisement
Kāpiti College hip-hop team ready for DanceNZmade and Performing Arts Centre Association of New Zealand national finals

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
The winning KC Crew hip-hop team, from back left, Jess Ellames, Mia Leigh, Ruby Harrison, Markie Rosson, Fiarah Co, Mailee Myers-Kay, Sarah Leach, Isla Hanna, front left, Zara Bird, Bella Lawrence, Te Huirangi Peita, Lauren Dunlop, Murphie Hunt, Aaliya Cronin. Absent Molly Barnett.

A Kāpiti College dance team has a big month ahead with participation in two national dance competition finals.

The hip-hop team, called KC Crew, will compete in DanceNZmade and Performing Arts Centre Association of New Zealand (Pacanz) finals in October.

To get to the DanceNZmade finals, the team won the DanceNZmade secondary school dance championships for the Wellington region.

The 15-strong team impressed the judges at the Lower Hutt Events Centre with their high energy and polished performance which earned them first place in the hip-hop category and first overall in the championships which was for Years 9, 10, and 11.

It means the team will head to The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North, on October 12.

Two weeks later, at the same venue, the team will compete in the prestigious Performing Arts Centre Association of New Zealand (Pacanz) dance school national finals.

The team gained selection for the Pacanz national finals after a nomination stemming from their performances against other dance schools.

Kāpiti College dance, physical education and health teacher Rachel Leigh said 57 students from the college participated in the DanceNZmade regional competition across a range of categories from hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, solo, and duos.

Kāpiti College dancers who took part in the DanceNZmade Wellington region championships.
With the hip-hop team, and other performers from the college getting places, it was “probably the best results we’ve ever had in this competition”.

Leigh, who manages the college’s KC Dance Academy, praised the hip-hop team’s choreographer Lucy Marshall.

“She created an amazing routine and worked with them to ensure it was first class.”

And of course, the team.

“They’ve been practicing weekly since early this year.

“The commitment has been excellent, the camaraderie great, and it’s really nice to see different dance schools together as one team.”

She said the team was “very excited” about the two upcoming finals.


