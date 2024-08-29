The winning KC Crew hip-hop team, from back left, Jess Ellames, Mia Leigh, Ruby Harrison, Markie Rosson, Fiarah Co, Mailee Myers-Kay, Sarah Leach, Isla Hanna, front left, Zara Bird, Bella Lawrence, Te Huirangi Peita, Lauren Dunlop, Murphie Hunt, Aaliya Cronin. Absent Molly Barnett.

A Kāpiti College dance team has a big month ahead with participation in two national dance competition finals.

The hip-hop team, called KC Crew, will compete in DanceNZmade and Performing Arts Centre Association of New Zealand (Pacanz) finals in October.

To get to the DanceNZmade finals, the team won the DanceNZmade secondary school dance championships for the Wellington region.

The 15-strong team impressed the judges at the Lower Hutt Events Centre with their high energy and polished performance which earned them first place in the hip-hop category and first overall in the championships which was for Years 9, 10, and 11.

It means the team will head to The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North, on October 12.