Kāpiti Coast United stalwart Brian Colegate humbled with water fountain plaque

Brian Colegate and a water fountain named in his honour. Photo / David Haxton

Some people have sporting stadium stands named after them, some have street names, others theatre rooms, but not many have a water fountain in their honour.

A new water fountain, at Weka Park, Raumati Beach, home of Kāpiti Coast United (KCU) football club, has been named after club stalwart and life member Brian Colegate.

A small metal plaque, bolted into concrete in front the fountain, says: Brian Colegate "Fountain of Youth".

There was no fanfare, no cutting of a ribbon, or elaborate ceremony with plates of sausage rolls afterwards.

In fact when Colegate, who is 83, was walking up to the clubrooms, he saw the fountain.

"I thought 'what's this' and then looked down and saw my name on a metal plaque.

"It's nice and I'm delighted.

"I'm pleased that it's something functional too."

He was chuffed with the recognition and was quick to tell his children Paul, Lynda and Nicola, who have all been involved in the club, the news.

The fountain, funded by the Pelorus Trust, is close to the clubrooms and no doubt will be very well used by players and park-goers alike. Colegate has a long association with the club.

He was a member of the Raumati Hearts (now KCU) with the club dating back to when he was a member of the club's first team in the early 1970s which saw them win the Wellington division one championship.

In 1974 he set the club record for most goals in a first team match which was seven.

He still gets out on the pitch and referees three-quarters of a game, for the club's social team, before playing the last quarter.

Colegate, sporting an old Raumati Hearts football top in the photo, has held a number of positions at the club, from coach, referee, manager, secretary, president and chairman.

"The club enjoy having me and won't let me retire."

When he gives a speech as presentation functions, especially to the younger players, he likes to emphasise the point about being prepared to make a contribution.

"Through your involvement is when you become a true member of the club in many ways."