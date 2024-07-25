A Kāpiti Coast para-swimmer will make a splash representing New Zealand in a prestigious competition.
Lucas Robins, 14, who lives near Waikanae Beach, has been selected for the New Zealand Youth Tri-Series squad. At the October competition, Robins will compete against athletes from Australia. Representing his country has always been Robins’ dream and he said hearing the news he had achieved that was a shock.
“Now that the news has sunk in, it’s pretty awesome. I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”
When Robins was born, he was diagnosed with fibular hemimelia, meaning he was missing the fibular in his left leg. He was fitted with his first prosthetic at 10 months old and, when he was 3, he had a Van Ness Rotationplasty operation, creating a knee joint, to make it easier for him to use prosthetics.
To help him swim, Robins has a 3D-printed swimming leg, created for him by the Wellington Limb Centre two years ago.