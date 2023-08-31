The Waikanae Library building which has been closed for some time. Photo / David Haxton

Mahara Place was once the heart of Waikanae, but since the closure of the Waikanae Library, it has been a lot less busy.

The Waikanae Library was closed back in November 2018 due to inadequate maintenance leading to poor air quality and mould, and the temporary library opened nearby in the following July.

Now, after five long years, what to do with the library buildings remains somewhat undecided.

There were initially three options presented to Kāpiti Coast District Council for what to do with the buildings, which were 1. refurbish and extend the former library, 2. refurbish the former library and the temporary library, or 3. refurbish both library buildings and extend the former library.

Those options were also presented to the community to give their opinions on, alongside other things such as what people want to see in the library, and there was overwhelming support for option 1.

But the council meeting agenda said the recommendation has still not been made due to an additional fourth option presented by Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust, which involves the refurbishment of the temporary library, and to access additional nearby property when and if it becomes available.

Speaking in the meeting today, Te Ātiawa iwi representative Tracey Morgan said this new option was best as it would give the library its own space, away from Mahara Gallery and Countdown.

Morgan said the iwi “don’t believe in quick turn arounds”, and that while this option may take longer, it would be better for the revitalisation of Mahara Place and would future-proof the library.

The agenda said more detailed evaluation of this new option needs to be done before a recommendation can be made.

In addition to the fourth option, changes to the District Plan mean buildings of up to six storeys can now be built in town centres, so council needs to await further advice on the potential for a larger development that could incorporate private capital, commercial, and residential accommodation before a recommendation can be made.

In fact, at the council meeting, acting group manager of place and space Mike Mendonca said council had already started seeking structural advice for apartments.

But despite these delays, most of the council wanted to see a decision made, and as there is already $13.8 million put aside for the refurbishment of the library, they voted that starting work on option 1 was the best approach.

The council saw option 1 as the first stage of the bigger works required for one of the other options, which would require a lot more money to achieve.

“We’re building a library,” Mayor Janet Holborow said.

Earlier this week Waikanae Community Board chairman Richard Mansell expressed his dismay for the delay, saying he and the board were “bitterly disappointed” and it was “manifestly unfair” to Waikanae Library users who have been waiting years for the refurbishment.