Kāpiti Coast District Council urges pet and livestock safety plan when bad weather looms

2 mins to read
Kāpiti Coast District Council staff rescued a puppy from floodwaters.

A caged puppy rescued from Kāpiti floodwaters has prompted a reminder for owners to keep their animals front of mind when bad weather is forecast.

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s call centre was alerted to the plight of the puppy, which had been left outside in a cage while the owner was not at home.

Emergency operations duty controller James Jefferson said when council animal management staff arrived, they found the puppy still in the cage, perching on the base which was floating on water overflowing from the Waikanae River.

Staff had to wade through fast-flowing, knee-deep water to rescue the pup, which was at real risk of drowning in the cage, he said.

A staff member took it home where his partner dried, warmed and fed it before it was eventually returned to its worried owner.

The council’s animal management staff were also called out to move horses and sheep in flooded paddocks.

Jefferson said staff were pleased with the happy outcome for these animals but said it was a good reminder to people to think about what heavy rain forecasts could mean for their pets and livestock.

The Waikanae River was in full flow on Monday. Photo / David Haxton
“We’d like to think that people are keeping an eye on the weather forecasts, especially orange or red watches and warnings.

“Heavy rain forecast in the Tararua ranges inevitably means flooding for our district.

“Anyone who keeps animals next to rivers and streams, or in areas where there is high groundwater, wetlands, or a history of flooding or ponding needs to have a plan in place to move their animals before things get dicey.

“If you are going to be away from home, talk to your neighbours or other horse owners or farmers, and ask them to keep an eye out.

“You need to be prepared to move the animals if particularly heavy rain is forecast, as it has been all this past week.”

Parts of Kāpiti experienced almost 30mm of rainfall between 8am to 10am on Monday.

The monthly average for August in Paraparaumu is 71mm.

A MetService spokesperson said 3mm to 4mm an hour was usually considered to be “heavy” rain.

At its heaviest, about 310mm fell in the Tararuas on Sunday to Monday, much of which finds its way to the coast via the district’s rivers and streams.


