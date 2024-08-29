A caged puppy rescued from Kāpiti floodwaters has prompted a reminder for owners to keep their animals front of mind when bad weather is forecast.
Kāpiti Coast District Council’s call centre was alerted to the plight of the puppy, which had been left outside in a cage while the owner was not at home.
Emergency operations duty controller James Jefferson said when council animal management staff arrived, they found the puppy still in the cage, perching on the base which was floating on water overflowing from the Waikanae River.
Staff had to wade through fast-flowing, knee-deep water to rescue the pup, which was at real risk of drowning in the cage, he said.
A staff member took it home where his partner dried, warmed and fed it before it was eventually returned to its worried owner.