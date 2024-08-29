The council’s animal management staff were also called out to move horses and sheep in flooded paddocks.

Jefferson said staff were pleased with the happy outcome for these animals but said it was a good reminder to people to think about what heavy rain forecasts could mean for their pets and livestock.

The Waikanae River was in full flow on Monday. Photo / David Haxton

“We’d like to think that people are keeping an eye on the weather forecasts, especially orange or red watches and warnings.

“Heavy rain forecast in the Tararua ranges inevitably means flooding for our district.

“Anyone who keeps animals next to rivers and streams, or in areas where there is high groundwater, wetlands, or a history of flooding or ponding needs to have a plan in place to move their animals before things get dicey.

“If you are going to be away from home, talk to your neighbours or other horse owners or farmers, and ask them to keep an eye out.

“You need to be prepared to move the animals if particularly heavy rain is forecast, as it has been all this past week.”

Parts of Kāpiti experienced almost 30mm of rainfall between 8am to 10am on Monday.

The monthly average for August in Paraparaumu is 71mm.

A MetService spokesperson said 3mm to 4mm an hour was usually considered to be “heavy” rain.

At its heaviest, about 310mm fell in the Tararuas on Sunday to Monday, much of which finds its way to the coast via the district’s rivers and streams.



