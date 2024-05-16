Kāpiti Coast District Council's headquarters in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Coast District Council is putting together its Long-Term Plan for 2024-2034 - and the community has taken the opportunity to have their say about the things that matter to them.

The plan aims to outline to the community how the council intends to invest for the next 10-plus years and set out the likely impact on people’s rates.

As part of drafting the plan, the council asked for submissions from the public, with 370 received from individuals and organisations across the district.

The consultation ran from March 28 to April 28 and focused on three key change proposals.

“Building a resilient future for Kāpiti means we must promote and help achieve the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of our community, now and into the future. We proposed three key changes to help us achieve this,” the council said on its website.

The first was increasing rates to fully fund the increased costs of maintaining water infrastructure following the repeal of Three Waters legislation.

The second key change was to proactively reduce the council’s debt so it had enough borrowing capacity to respond to unplanned shock events and affordably respond to opportunities to grow and enrich the district.

The final key change was to transfer ownership of the council’s housing for older people to a new community housing provider.

The council also asked for opinions on other issues, including the climate action targeted rate, updated policies, proposed alcohol fees bylaw, and fees and charges for 2024/2025.

Three of the district’s five community boards put in submissions - the Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu and Raumati boards.

The Raumati Community Board would like Wharemauku Stream to be restored.

The Paekākāriki Community Board’s submission, which was prepared by chairwoman Kelsey Lee, outlined some Paekākāriki-related projects it would like to see completed over the plan’s 10-year span.

Those projects include progressing the Paekākāriki seawall project in line with the project plan; progressing the Beach Rd development project by adding things such as multi-modal access, parking and economic development; implementing a 30km/h speed limit across Paekākāriki; and relocating and refurbishing Budge House by the end of this year.

The Paraparaumu Community Board’s submission, prepared by chairman Glen Olsen, lists several projects the board would like to see come to fruition in Paraparaumu over the next 10 years.

They include creating a pedestrian crossing to the east side of Seven Oaks on Kāpiti Rd, implementing an older persons’ recreation area at Maclean Park, and widening the road on Gray Ave.

The Raumati Community Board’s submission, which chairman Bede Laracy prepared, supported revitalising the Raumati Pool Building, upgrading Raumati Village, restoring Wharemauku Stream, upgrading the Raumati Seawall, stormwater work, and building a sound shell or stage in Marine Gardens.

Seven individuals, including three anonymous people, put in submissions on behalf of Te Ara Korowai, a creative wellbeing centre in Raumati Beach.

All the submissions requested funding.

“On behalf of Te Ara Korowai, I would like to request support from [the] council around funding our operations,” the centre’s manager Sarah Yuile said in her submission.

“We are the only mental health community centre in the wider Kāpiti area, and at the end of June our current ministry funding ends. We provide wellbeing and creative classes for individuals in our community that require support with their mental health, and those with intellectual disabilities.”

The Kāpiti Coast Youth Council made a submission, which was prepared by Evalina Brunoro-Beilman and highlighted several issues.

Te Ara Korowai manager Sarah Yuile. Photo / David Haxton

The youth council wanted policies to be implemented to improve health services, restrictions put in place on smoking and vaping in youth-oriented spaces, and funding for health services advocated for at a regional and central government level.

They also wanted the council to prioritise spaces where habitat loss and extreme weather conditions made them vulnerable with regard to the health and vitality of local species, as well as maintaining cultural importance.

The youth council also wanted to see public transport issues for youth addressed, and more lighting on the track along the Wharemauku Stream from Coastlands to Raumati Beach and in Kaitawa Reserve.

They highlighted the need for more water fountains in areas populated with lots of youths, making toilet facilities available and accessible to all young people and community members, and would like the council to ensure that the proposed indoor sports centre is prioritised.

There were many more submissions which can be viewed on the council’s website, www.kapiticoast.govt.nz.

Now the submissions have been collated and reviewed by the councillors, the council will deliberate on its decisions and adopt fees and charges for 2024/2025 on May 23.

Adoption of the final Long-Term Plan for 2024-2034 will be done at a council meeting on June 27. The meeting will be livestreamed on the council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/meetings.

After that, the plan will be available online and at the district’s libraries in Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae and Ōtaki, and service centres from July 1 or soon after.