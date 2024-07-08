The new Poplar Ave crossing.

Kāpiti Coast District Council is asking motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take care while adapting to the new dual-raised crossing built on Poplar Ave in Raumati South.

The pedestrian and cycling crossing where the Te Ara o Whareroa shared trail links with Poplar Ave is complete, barring a few finishing touches.

The council’s group manager of infrastructure services, Sean Mallon, said the new crossing brought a change to a busy transport corridor.

“It’s great to see this new piece of infrastructure in place. There has been a lot of demand for a better crossing point here and we are pleased to declare it open.”

Mallon said caution was needed by anyone passing through the area, whether on foot, bike or by car.