The Kāpiti Coast District Council is calling for anyone with a project or idea promoting climate action that will benefit the area to apply for a grant to help support their efforts.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is calling for anyone with a project or idea promoting climate action that will benefit the area to apply for a grant to help support their efforts.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is encouraging anyone with a project or idea that promotes climate action that will benefit the district to apply for a grant to help make it happen.

This will be the second and final year of the council’s climate action grants. There is $100,000 available to distribute between successful projects, with each of them being able to apply for up to $20,000.

Climate and Environment Subcommittee chair Jocelyn Prvanov said last year’s successful projects showed how good ideas could have ongoing benefits for the district.

“We’ve seen an amazing range of good ideas come to fruition as a result of this funding.”

Some of the previous successful applicants have been an organic food waste collection service, a “bike bus” pilot to help kids cycle to school safely, and an investigation into using biochar for the long-term storage of carbon in building projects.

Other projects focused on improving biodiversity by re-establishing areas of lowland podocarp forests of kahikatea and tōtara, estuary native plant restoration, pest control in native bush, setting up a portable biochar kiln and community workshops and education.

“While many of these projects are small scale, they have big impacts in terms of educating our community and restoring our environment for the long-term benefit of the climate.”

Prvanov said the grants encouraged climate action that will leave a lasting legacy for the benefit of Kāpiti, no matter where the initiatives or ideas come from.

“They could be home-grown, national, or even international projects that could be established here for the benefit of our district.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council's Climate and Environment Subcommittee chair Jocelyn Prvanov.

To make the application process as easy as possible, applicants are encouraged to discuss their project ideas with council staff first by emailing Climate.Sustainability@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Applications open this Monday and close at 5pm on Friday, June 7.

Full information and criteria are on the council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants.