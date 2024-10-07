The Kāpiti Coast District Council’s annual art trail is approaching again - and this year 36 new artists are getting involved.
Council manager of creativity and culture Sonja Williams said the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail began as a small community-run event in 2001 with artists in just 26 venues, and today it is one of the district’s major events and visitor attractions.
She said this year you can visit over 140 artists in 110 locations, from Paekākāriki to Ōtaki.
“We like to give a big mihi too to the Mahara Gallery [now Toi Mahara] and the Kāpiti Arts and Crafts Society shop, who have been on the trail since it began.”
Williams said there are many different ways to support the trail - from walking it to cycling it.
“We know of groups of friends who walk parts of the art trail every year. They select a location with plenty of artists’ listings (and possibly a cafe or two) and off they go! By bike, with the art trail running over the first two weekends in November, you can cover a lot of ground - and studios.
“Our cycle trails run the length of the district from Paekākāriki to Ōtaki, about 35km one way. You can choose to trawl around local neighbourhood art studios by bike or strike out to visit some of our more remote studios. The journey, as well as the destination, is sure to satisfy.”
And she said this year, there are some new additions to the art trail.
Ceramic artist Mirek Smisek used to be an artist in the trail when it first started, and now his workplace - newly opened, relocated and rebuilt - is involved.
“Mirek was one of the original art trail artists in 2002. He died in 2013, but his kilns are back, joining the 2024 art trail. ‘The Kilns at Te Horo’ will feature artist-in-residence Thomas Baker of Nelson and local Kilns project potters.”
As another new addition to this year’s trail, the council is offering visitors the chance to win $500 worth of art of their choice from art trail artists.
“All they need to do is fill out our visitor survey after they’ve completed their trail. They can fill it out on paper (a copy of the survey is in the guide) and drop it off to one of the council libraries or service centres or leave it with an artist. Better still, fill it out online. The survey will be available on the council’s website from Saturday, November 2.