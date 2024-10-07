Raumati Beach artist Tania Dally is one of this year's artists.

“We know of groups of friends who walk parts of the art trail every year. They select a location with plenty of artists’ listings (and possibly a cafe or two) and off they go! By bike, with the art trail running over the first two weekends in November, you can cover a lot of ground - and studios.

“Our cycle trails run the length of the district from Paekākāriki to Ōtaki, about 35km one way. You can choose to trawl around local neighbourhood art studios by bike or strike out to visit some of our more remote studios. The journey, as well as the destination, is sure to satisfy.”

And she said this year, there are some new additions to the art trail.

Ceramic artist Mirek Smisek used to be an artist in the trail when it first started, and now his workplace - newly opened, relocated and rebuilt - is involved.

“Mirek was one of the original art trail artists in 2002. He died in 2013, but his kilns are back, joining the 2024 art trail. ‘The Kilns at Te Horo’ will feature artist-in-residence Thomas Baker of Nelson and local Kilns project potters.”

The Kilns at Te Horo. Photo / Bob Zuur

As another new addition to this year’s trail, the council is offering visitors the chance to win $500 worth of art of their choice from art trail artists.

“All they need to do is fill out our visitor survey after they’ve completed their trail. They can fill it out on paper (a copy of the survey is in the guide) and drop it off to one of the council libraries or service centres or leave it with an artist. Better still, fill it out online. The survey will be available on the council’s website from Saturday, November 2.

The Details

What: Kāpiti Coast Art Trail

When: November 2-3 and 9-10

Where: All over the coast

Info: Sign up for the council’s art trail newsletter at www.kapiticoastarttrail.co.nz/about-us/sign-up-to-our-e-newsletter/.