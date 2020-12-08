Kāpiti Chorale is a coast 'treasure'

Bass Sam McKeever, left, soprano Olivia Sheat, tenor LJ Crichton, with music director Eric Sidoti.

Norma McCallum reviews Kāpiti Chorale's November concert called Sprig of Thyme and Other Beauties.

Kāpiti Chorale, since their last concert last December (Feel the Spirit), has tried to keep choral music going through the chilly rehearsal nights, illnesses, lockdown anxieties and a year that no one could have imagined.

Flooding added to the difficulties as members struggled to get to St Paul's Church in Paraparaumu for the concert which began after a short delay.

The almost full house settled to the soothing familiarity of the folk songs of John Rutter's Sprig of Thyme, taking us down well remembered paths from the striding rhythm of The Keel Row to the melancholy Willow Tree with the men joyously rollicking through The Miller of Dee.

The comical Der Hochzeitbraten of Schubert brought smiles as soloists Olivia Sheat and LJ Crichton, the betrothed couple illegally hunting game for their wedding, dealt with gamekeeper Samuel McKeever who had his eye on the pretty bride-to-be.

The blending of voices was superb.

These are young singers to watch out for, having all but scooped the pool with honours and awards.

Chorale is to be congratulated for encouraging their professional careers.

Shelter me, the way ahead is dark by illustrious American composer Fr Michael Joncas, a prayer song in the time of Covid-19, was added to the choir's repertoire.

The choir and conductor Anne Marie Stapp's emotional involvement in the message and the music, brought tears to audience eyes.

It was accompanied by the exquisite flute playing of choir member Bronwyn Parker Gounod's Messe Solenelle de Sainte-Cecile showed the choir in its full glory.

The glorious phrasing and tones would have done honour to any 15th century cathedral - the lovely melodies and harmonies, the drama.

From the gentle Kyrie to the moving build up to the Credo and the Sanctus, the sheer joy of the Resurrexit, the choir, were inspired by conductor Eric's balletic and subtle direction, with the three soloists adding texture and beauty.

All were ably supported by internationally famed organist Martin Setchell and pianist Phillip O'Malley.

The collegiality of the choir shines through - its excellent training, honour and courtesy to its conductor and love of music.

It is all of this which brings the audience back time and time again to support the chorale, a treasure on the Kāpiti Coast.

May 2021 be a calmer year and bring us more of the beautiful music for which you are known.

